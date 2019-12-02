Lizzo, Garth Brooks, Jonas Brothers Answer Questions from Sick Kids for MyMusicRx

Entercom and MyMusicRx Deliver the “Exclusive” to Seriously Ill Kids Starting Today on RADIO.COM and at JoyRx.org/Exclusives

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Some of the world’s biggest music stars like Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Keith Urban, Jonas Brothers, Luke Combs, Marshmello and more answered questions submitted by seriously ill kids to Entercom, a leading media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the U.S., in support of MyMusicRx, Children’s Cancer Association (CCA)’s flagship program, which delivers the healing power of music to kids and teens facing cancer or other serious illnesses. Video recordings of the interviews will premiere on Monday, December 2, as part of a #GivingTuesday campaign to raise awareness for MyMusicRx and funds for CCA. The content can be viewed on RADIO.COM, the exclusive digital home for all Entercom content across its portfolio of 235 stations, including all Top 40, Hot AC and Country station websites, the Entercom / RDC YouTube Channel and at JoyRx.org/Exclusives.

MyMusicRx teamed up with Entercom to share questions posed by seriously ill kids and teens with their favorite artists. Through video, hospitalized kids get “exclusive” access to personalized responses from world-famous artists. MyMusicRx named these videos MyMusicRx-clusives or Rx-clusives for short.

For more than 24 years, MyMusicRx’s bedside and online programs have given seriously ill kids tailored, one-on-one music experiences, relieving stress, anxiety, and the perception of pain. Highly trained music specialists teach, play and perform travel room-to-room with state-of-the-art music carts, which are stocked with teaching quality instruments for kids to explore, along with tablets loaded with music, games and lessons. The program extends online at MyMusicRx.org for free 24/7 access to nearly 500 exclusive artist performances filmed backstage at festivals, venue green rooms and artist tour buses as well as music lessons, games and now MyMusicRx-clusives. Live, in-hospital concerts complete the MyMusicRx experience.

“CCA sees an extraordinary opportunity to disrupt the status quo of our nation’s pediatric healthcare system by incorporating joy-based music as a pathway from illness to greater wellness,” said Danielle York, President and General Manager, CCA. “We are so grateful to Entercom and RADIO.COM, and these special artists for connecting kids with the artists they love and ultimately delivering more music medicine to kids in pediatric settings across the country.”

MyMusicRx currently provides bedside service at all children’s hospitals in Portland, OR, as well as at St. David’s Medical Center and Dell Children’s Comprehensive Care Clinic in Austin, TX, and at Boston Children’s Hospital in Boston, MA. MyMusicRx.org is available across the country for all kids to access.

“Children’s happiness and health have always been core values at Entercom,” said Pat Paxton, Chief Programming Officer, Entercom. “We are always looking for new ways to touch the local communities we serve, by using our access to artists and delivering it directly to kids who might not be able to join us in person at one of our events.”

Learn how you can help MyMusicRx bring more music medicine to kids by visiting JoyRx.org/Exclusives.

About MyMusicRx®

MyMusicRx®, the Children’s Cancer Association’s flagship program, is an innovative music medicine program that empowers pediatric patients to improve their emotional and mental states through interaction with music. MyMusicRx’s trained music specialists engage hospitalized kids of all ages and diagnoses, playing music for and with them and their families. To learn more about CCA’s MyMusicRx program please visit JoyRx.org/MyMusicRx.

About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 170 million people each month through its premier collection of highly rated, award-winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country’s two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

