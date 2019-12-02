Aurora Mobile Jointly Develops Push Notification Service with Samsung for China Market that is Compliant with Unified Push Alliance’s Standards

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:JG), a leading mobile big data solutions platform in China, today announced that it is collaborating with Samsung to jointly develop Samsung’s push notification service for mobile users in China in accordance with the standards set by the Unified Push Alliance in China. Recent testing of the co-developed push notification system complies with Unified Push Alliance's latest version of the alliance standard T-UPA0002-2019 unified push interface layer specification.



Push notifications are an important feature on Android devices but are highly fragmented and follow no set industry standards in China which affects overall user experience. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China formed Unified Push Alliance to resolve the issue by unifying push notifications on all Android devices that are sent through different apps. The alliance was formed to ensure that unified push notifications will allow handsets to receive push messages without waking up apps. It also aims to improve the user experience on Android devices as unified push notifications will consume less memory, standby power and data. The Alliance currently has 74 members, including Aurora Mobile, Huawei, Oppo, Realme, Oneplus, Xiaomi, Qihoo 360, Alibaba, JD.com and more.

Mr. Fei Chen, President of Aurora Mobile, commented, “We are pleased and honoured to have partnered with a market leading global manufacturer like Samsung to develop the Aurora Push System. After several years of continuous iterations, we can confidently say that the Aurora Push Service leads the market in providing developers with integrated, efficient and stable push services, and helps developers improve overall user stickiness and engagement with a precise and reliable push experience. Our push notification services are currently able to process 23 billion messages per day with a more than 10,000 node server systems and over 1.2 billion API calls per day, and in leveraging the service, developers will command more control than ever over the push effect and content of their messages. Both collaborating with Samsung and being compliant with the latest standards of the Unified Push Alliance technical requirements are important achievements for our team at Aurora Mobile.”



About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile big data solutions platform in China, pioneered in providing mobile developer services such as push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service (SMS). Aurora Mobile has served approximately 344 thousand mobile app developers and approximately 888 thousand mobile applications, accumulated data from nearly 15 billion installations of the Company’s software development kits (SDKs), with monthly unique active device base of nearly 1 billion, as of June 2018. Based on Aurora Mobile’s vast data coverage and insights garnered, the Company has expanded its offerings into big data solutions, including targeted marketing, financial risk management, market intelligence and location-based intelligence. By utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning, Aurora Mobile strives to help improve productivity for businesses and society through harnessing the power of mobile big data to derive actionable insights and knowledge.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "targets," "guidance" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the credit industry, and marketplace lending in particular, in China; the demand for and market acceptance of its marketplace's products and services; its ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace; its relationships with its strategic cooperation partners; competition in its industry; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to the corporate structure, business and industry. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement is current as of the date of this announcement, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

