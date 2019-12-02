Rapid7 InsightIDR Available in AWS Marketplace

Leading cloud SIEM solution helps customers quickly detect threats across hybrid environments

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc . (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced that its cloud Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) offering, InsightIDR , is available for purchase in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. This allows security teams to purchase and deploy the solution in hours, so that they can get visibility across their cloud or hybrid environment and accelerate their threat detection and response.



Security teams tasked with protecting organizations as they migrate to the cloud often struggle with the amount of time and work it takes to replace an outdated or on-premises SIEM. When purchasing InsightIDR through AWS Marketplace, security teams gain visibility across their entire network, and can easily begin collecting data from AWS, endpoints, on-premises networks, other cloud providers, and SaaS applications within hours.

“As organizations continue to evolve and move more of their infrastructure to the cloud, security teams must evolve with them and keep pace with the growing complexity of these environments,” said Lee Weiner, chief product officer at Rapid7. “Buying InsightIDR through AWS Marketplace offers our customers a simplified and expedited purchase and deployment process, allowing them to quickly gain the ability to detect and respond to threats across their entire network.”

AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS. Customers can purchase a 12-month contract for InsightIDR using AWS Marketplace and the purchase will show up as a line item on the customer’s next AWS invoice. This can drastically simplify procurement as there’s no need to set up payments for a new vendor.

InsightIDR on AWS Marketplace is the latest step in Rapid7’s ongoing commitment to helping its customers secure their cloud environments. Having recently announced its AWS Security Competency status and the integration of its Insight Platform with AWS Security Hub , Rapid7 continues to invest heavily in helping security teams improve productivity and their security outcomes as organizations move more of their business to the cloud.

Learn More

Learn more about InsightIDR and how Rapid7 is working with AWS and its customers to secure cloud environments on our website , AWS Marketplace , or the Rapid7 booth #3407 at AWS re:Invent .

