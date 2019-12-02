Data Center World 2020 Announces New Sessions to Address Continuing Data Center Security Concerns

Sessions reflect recent findings from the “Trends in Data Center Network and IT Security” report released by Data Center Knowledge

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Center World , the leading global conference for data center, facilities, and IT infrastructure professionals, announces new sessions that address concerns revealed in the latest Data Center Knowledge report, “Trends in Data Center Network and IT Security.” According to the report, continued training and education of security threats is vital for organizations to remain secure. Data Center World 2020, taking place March 16-19 in San Antonio, Texas, strives to provide attendees with new and relevant subjects spanning all aspects of the data center and will offer in-depth sessions this year on security to help industry professionals further protect their data center’s in the future.



According to the report, data centers were less vulnerable to cyberattacks last year due to better end-user training and education. While respondents indicated they were better able to secure connections to public clouds and improve internal IT processes, according the report, data centers still depend too much on legacy approaches such as using traditional passwords rather than adopting advanced methods including multi-factor authentication and behavioral analytics.

“Since the attack vectors are always changing, it’s having protection from the latest attacks that is important. IT professionals are kidding themselves if they think they know about zero-day or exploits that aren’t even publicly known yet,” said Marty Puranik, President and CEO of Atlantic.Net, in the Data Center Knowledge Report.

This indicates that there is still work to be done to secure data centers, meaning continued awareness and education is critical. As a result, Data Center World 2020 will offer a platform for industry thought leaders to share real-world best practices for tackling the present danger of security threats. Sessions will address important topics such as the impact of IoT and smart devices on data center security planning, how to bridge the gap between physical and virtual security and more.

Data Center World 2020 security sessions include:

"New Applications for IoT in Critical Infrastructure - Smart Devices Offer Facilities Insights with Enhanced Security" –Tanja Lewit, Founder, Alternate E Source



"Physical vs. Cybersecurity: Working Together to Better Protect Data Centers" - Martin Koffijberg, Director of Business Development, Banking and Finance, Axis Communications; Daniel Braden-Astbury, Practice Director, Data Center Security Practice, Stanley Security



“Bridging The Gap Between Physical and Virtual Security With The Unified Cyber-Physical Protection Model” –Scott Rye, CEO, Cybersecure IPS



"Cybersecurity Infrastructure Awareness Across All Organizations" - Marvin Stein, Senior Security Advisory Engineer, MSConsulting

Data Center World 2020 takes place March 16-19 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas and will offer in-depth sessions relevant to every aspect of the data center. For more information and to register for the event, visit datacenterworld.com.

To download the “Trends in Data Center Network and IT Security,” report from Data Center Knowledge, visit datacenterknowledge.com/security/trends-data-center-network-and-it-security

About Data Center World:

Data Center World is the global conference for data center, facilities, and IT professionals. It offers premier education, abundant networking, and the broadest access to best-in-class vendors. Designed to help data center and IT infrastructure professionals with challenging issues, Data Center World presents top quality knowledge without bias towards a specific vendor product or service. Data Center World will be held March 16-19, 2020 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, TX. Data Center World is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programmes each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech .

