Dolomite Powder Market to reach USD 34.56 Bn by 2026, Applications Across Divers Industries Will Fuel Demand for the Product, says Fortune Business Insights

Key Companies Covered in the Dolomite Powder Market Research Report are Sibelco, Minerals Technologies Inc., Imerys S.A., Beihai Group, Arihant MinChem, Omya Group, Lhoist Group, Carmeuse, Nordkalk Corporation, Longcliffe Quarries Ltd and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Dolomite Powder Market size is projected to reach USD 34.56 billion by 2026. Growing trade activities associated with the product will have a positive impact on the market. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Dolomite Powder Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Calcium Dolomite, and Magnesia Dolomite), By Application (Steel-making, Cement Industry, Agriculture, Glass, Ceramic, Rubber, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market size was USD 24.39 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.





To gain more insights into the market with detailed table of content and figures, click here:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/dolomite-powder-market-101697





Dolomite powder is derived from the dolomite mineral that is found alongside limestone and is formed under low oxygen conditions. The substance is normally found near the coastal areas. As a result, the product is exported from several coastal regions to areas where it is availability is a rarity. Increasing trade activities will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. Dolomite powder is produced by processing the dolomite aggregate. The process is simple and requires less time. The only challenge that is currently faced by users is the availability of product. Having said, that increasing efforts in trade activities will create several growth opportunities in the coming years. The demand for dolomite powder is likely to increase in the coming years. Increasing demand will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

The report on Dolomite Powder Market provides an in-depth analysis of the market and focuses on aspects such as growth drivers, restraints, leading products, and major industry developments. It discusses the competitive landscape of the market and labels out leading players. Additionally, it provides forecast values for the market for the period of 2019-2026. These values have been evaluated through extensive research methods and trusted sources from across the world.

Increasing Mergers and Acquisitions to Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the mergers and acquisitions are found to have a higher impact than others. The report discusses in detail, the major company collaborations of recent times and states their impact on the market. In February 2018, Imerys announced the acquisition of India-based Vimal Microns Ltd. The company is a major supplier of calcium carbonates in India. Similarly, Imerys announced the acquisition of Brazil-based Micron-Ita, a company involved in the manufacturing of calcium carbonates for polymer applications. With these acquisitions, the company plans to expand on a global scale. Imerys’ latest activities will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.



Request a Sample Copy: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/dolomite-powder-market-101697





North America Projected to Witness Significant Market Growth

The report segments the market on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The market in North America will exhibit a high CAGR in the coming years driven by the massive demand for the substance in several countries across this region. Furthermore, the applications of dolomite-derivatives such as steel, in automotive and construction industry will aid the growth of the market in this region. The market in North America size was USD 7.13 Bn in 2018 and this value is likely to increase in the coming years owing to increasing product applications. Besides North America, the market in Europe accounted will account for a considerable share in the coming years.

List of the leading companies that are currently operating in the Dolomite Powder Market are:

Sibelco

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Imerys S.A.

Beihai Group

Arihant MinChem

Omya Group

Lhoist Group

Carmeuse

Nordkalk Corporation

Longcliffe Quarries Ltd

Key Industry Developments:

Feb 2018: Imerys announced the acquisition of Vimal Microns, a leading calcium carbonate supplier in India. With this acquisition, the company plans to expand its customer reach in India.

Imerys announced the acquisition of Vimal Microns, a leading calcium carbonate supplier in India. With this acquisition, the company plans to expand its customer reach in India. November 2017: Imerys completed the acquisition of Micron Ita, a Brazil based company engaged in manufacturing of calcium carbonates.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/dolomite-powder-market-101697





Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Trends Overview of Global Steel Demand Overview of Global Cement Consumption

Global Dolomite Powder Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Calcium Dolomite Magnesia Dolomite Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Steel-making Cement Industry Agriculture Glass Ceramic Rubber Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!!!





Have a Look at Related Reports:



Chromium Oxide Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Pigment Grade, Metallurgical Grade, Refractory Grade, Chemical Grade), By Application (Paints & Coatings, Ceramic, Metallurgy, Rubber, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Calcium Carbide Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Acetylene Gas, Calcium Cynamide, Reducing & Dehydrating Agents, Steel Making, Others), By End User (Chemicals, Steel, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Rubber Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Natural, and Synthetic), By Application (Tire, Non-Tire Automotive, Footwear, Industrial Goods, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Calcium Formate Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Feed Grade, Industrial Grade), By Application (Feed, Construction, Leather, Chemical, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Polyethylene Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE), By End User (Packaging, Automotive, Infrastructure & Construction, Consumer Goods/Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Electrical & Electronics, Agriculture, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Polypropylene Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Homopolymer, Copolymer), By End User (Packaging, Automotive, Infrastructure & Construction, Consumer Goods/Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Electrical & Electronics, Agriculture, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Polymer Foam Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Polyurethane (PU), Polystyrene (PS), Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) and Others), By Application (Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Furniture, Appliances, Apparel and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com



Website: Fortune Business Insights

Follow us on:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.