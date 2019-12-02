Inpixon Announces Southern African Distribution Partnership with Neocast

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), a leading indoor positioning and data analytics company, today announced that it has signed Neocast Solutions (Pty) Ltd., as an authorized reseller. Neocast Solutions is an internet-of-things (IoT) solutions company, deploying services to companies in various industries, including retail, real estate, hospitality, healthcare and logistics, in fifteen countries across Southern Africa.



Neocast’s first initiative will be to introduce Inpixon’s asset tracking technologies to Neocast's customers and prospects. These technologies incorporate long-range Bluetooth sensors and Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) beacons that, when attached to assets, enable prospective customers to monitor the location and movements of such assets on a digital map of the facility and the surrounding property. Furthermore, utilizing Inpixon’s technology is expected to help Neocast’s customers to reduce theft, as well as enhance customer engagement by analyzing traffic patterns and product placement to improve the consumer experience.

Zolani Ngange, Managing Director at Neocast Solutions, commented, “We are very pleased to commence this relationship with Inpixon. Inpixon provides a scalable Indoor Location Data platform for our customers to secure and manage various activities in their place of business. Having completed software training within our organization, we believe the technology is easy to deploy, scale and customize for different customers. Inpixon’s open and agnostic approach makes it easy for our customers to integrate and manage within their existing technology ecosystem. We look forward to aggressively marketing this technology to our customers across Africa and anticipate rapid uptake.”

Soumya Das, Chief Operating Officer at Inpixon, stated, “We are delighted to sign Neocast as an authorized reseller and to expand our presence in Africa. This interest among growing economies for utilizing the latest technologies to better understand customer needs and improve business operations is a great indication of how quickly the adoption of indoor positioning may happen. With our platform, Neocast customers will be able to improve consumer experiences and grow sales by offering them the ability to locate and visualize assets in near real-time, as well as analyze and provide actionable data based on in-store visitor patterns. The system also provides a measurable ROI by enhancing workflow processes and reducing the number of lost or stolen assets.”

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is The Indoor Data Company™ and a world leader in Indoor Positioning Analytics® (IPA®). The Inpixon Indoor Location Data Platform™ ingests diverse data from IoT, third-party and proprietary sensors designed to detect and position all active cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices, and uses a proprietary process that ensures anonymity. Paired with a high-performance data analytics engine, patented algorithms, and advanced mapping technology, this technology is used by a multitude of industries and disciplines including marketing, customer experience, operations, facility management and security. This multidisciplinary depiction of indoor data enables users to increase revenue, decrease costs, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can boldly take advantage of mobility, analytics, sensor fusion and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, @InpixonHQ on Twitter, and visit inpixon.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, Neocast’s ability to successfully market Inpixon’s products and services, the purchase of Inpixon’s products and services by Neocast customers, the integration of Inpixon’s products into customers’ existing technology, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the performance of management and employees, Inpixon’s ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon’s periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

