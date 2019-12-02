Resverlogix to Present at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease Congress 2019

/EIN News/ -- Apabetalone treatment improves cognition in CVD patients with diabetes



Subsequent conference call & webcast scheduled to present BETonMACE prespecified cognition assessment results

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resverlogix Corp. (“Resverlogix” or the "Company") (TSX: RVX) today announces that data on apabetalone – and its therapeutic potential for cardiovascular patients experiencing cognitive decline – and the BETonMACE prespecified cognition assessment results will be presented at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (“CtAD”) Congress 2019, held this year in San Diego, USA. On December 5th, 2019, an educational symposium titled: “Epigenetics and the BET-system in vascular dementia, Alzheimer’s disease and mixed dementia – the problem and potential remedies” (the “Symposium”) will take place during CtAD where key opinion leaders will review the role of epigenetics and BET-inhibition as a novel strategy in combatting vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. The details of the Symposium are available below.

"The effects seen in the BETonMACE trial for those with cognitive impairment are very promising and suggest that epigenetic modulators such as apabetalone may represent an important and novel approach to treatment of cognitive disorders,” stated Dr. Jeff Cummings, Vice Chair of Lou Ruvo Brain Health Center, Las Vegas, and one of the presenters during the CtAD Symposium.

Symposium Agenda – December 5th, 2019, 5:00 pm MT

Introduction by chairman Dr. Bengt Winblad, Karolinska Institutet, Sweden.

Dementias, who and how to treat and by what specialty. Addressing problem and current and potential future therapeutic practices: Dr. Charles DeCarli, UC Davis, USA

Fluid biomarkers that predict and project brain health: Dr. Henrik Zetterberg, University of Gothenburg, Sweden

The epigenetic inhibitor Apabetalone corrects pathophysiological brain endothelial and microglial cell activation that contributes to neurodegenerative disease: Dr. Ewelina Kulikowski, Resverlogix Corporation, Canada

Epigenetics, the BET-system, Alzheimer’s Disease and Vascular Cognitive Impairment; The BETonMACE study and effects of apabetalone 100 mg b.i.d. two years treatment on cognition in diabetes patients with established cardiovascular disease: Dr. Jeffrey Cummings, Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, USA

In addition to the Symposium, a poster on the Company’s lead compound – apabetalone, titled: “Epigenetic Modulator Apabetalone Inhibits Monocyte Adhesion To Brain Endothelial Cells By Downregulating Key Neuroinflammation Markers In Vitro And In Vivo”, will be presented by Dr. Ewelina Kulikowski, Senior Vice President, Research & Development, for Resverlogix.

The full conference program, including details on the Company’s poster presentation and the sponsored symposium can be found HERE .

Conference Call & Webcast Details

Additionally, the Company has scheduled a conference call and webcast for 8:30 am ET on December 6, 2019, to supplement the presentation of the BETonMACE cognition results to be made during the Symposium.

For those wishing to join the December 6th event, it is highly recommended to access the webcast over the Internet using the following LINK . A replay of the webcast (using the same link provided) will be available for one month following the conclusion of the event.

If dialing in by phone, dial 1-800-319-4610 (within Canada / USA) or +1-604-638-5340 (International Toll). Callers should dial-in at least 10 min prior to the scheduled start time. A teleconference replay will be available for one month following the conclusion of the event and can be accessed by dialing 1-800-319-6413 (within Canada / USA) or +1-604-638-9010 (International Toll) and using the replay access code: 3912.

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a first-in-class, small molecule that is a selective BET (bromodomain and extra-terminal) inhibitor. BET inhibition is an epigenetic mechanism that can regulate disease-causing genes. Apabetalone is a BET inhibitor selective for the second bromodomain (BD2) within the BET proteins. This selective inhibition of apabetalone on BD2 produces a specific set of biological effects with potentially important benefits for patients with high-risk cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis, neurodegenerative disease, Fabry disease, peripheral artery disease and other orphan diseases, while maintaining a well described safety profile.

Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:RVX).

