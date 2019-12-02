LPL Financial Welcomes Gatewood Wealth Solutions

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that Gatewood Wealth Solutions has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms. The firm reported having served approximately $550 million in brokerage and advisory assets*. They join from Northwestern Mutual, where they were among the top producing and fastest-growing teams.



Based in St. Louis, Gatewood Wealth Solutions is a client-centric practice that serves high-net-worth clients, executives, business owners and emerging affluent families. Founder John Gatewood launched the practice in 1981, recognizing the need for integrated financial planning to track all components of wealth. Gatewood’s 13-member, highly credentialed team now includes five financial advisors as well as portfolio managers, financial planners and office support staff.

“Our vision is to be at the crossroads where our clients’ lives intersect with comprehensive wealth planning, integrated enabling technology and financial behavior coaching,” Gatewood said. “We are on a mission to share our experience with families, helping them become and remain financially self-reliant so they can give purpose to their money. The hallmark of our culture is our commitment to not simply answer questions, but to find clear solutions that lead to better outcomes for our clients.”

At Gatewood Wealth Solutions, each client family has a professional four-member team dedicated to making sure their plan is on track, efficient and relevant. The team approach ensures plans are informed by varying disciplines and perspectives. With the new affiliation with LPL Financial, advisors Daniel Goeddel, Brian McGeehon, Christina Shockley and Aaron Tuttle received ownership in the business. “We intentionally built the firm to support future generations,” Gatewood said. “Our team of young business owners helps assure clients that we’re here for the long haul.”

The business turned to LPL Financial seeking integrated technology to enhance their relationships with clients and support its vision. “Our clients have increasingly complex lives and sophisticated needs,” Gatewood said. “LPL Financial’s digital platform allows us to choose technology that is truly innovative. This aligns with our goal to provide an exceptional client experience as we help them work toward positive financial outcomes.” The partnership with LPL also positions the firm for future growth and success, Gatewood said, as they plan acquisitions, advisor recruitment and professional development opportunities within the next year.

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “We extend a warm welcome to Gatewood Wealth Solutions. We are proud the team recognized that our ability to invest in their business is a differentiator in the marketplace. Our independent advisors have access to capital, expertise and solutions that can fuel their growth. We look forward to helping the Gatewood Wealth team meet the evolving needs of their clients and their firm as their long-term partner.”

