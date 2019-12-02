Mimecast Named a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for Enterprise Information Archiving for the Fifth Consecutive Year

Mimecast Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute for its Mimecast Cloud Archive

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading data security and compliance company, was identified as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving for the fifth year in a row. The report evaluates the enterprise information archiving market and compares vendors based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute.



“New regulatory requirements, growing data volumes, and an ever-evolving threat landscape are all factors that outdated legacy archives are unable to handle,” said Mimecast Chief Strategy Officer, Christina Van Houten. “Organizations also want to get more value from the massive amounts of data they now have at their disposal. These modern challenges require a modern technology approach.”

Mimecast Cloud Archive provides an all-in-one service that integrates a highly secure data repository, built-in data recovery, storage management, and robust e-discovery and compliance capabilities. In addition to the solution’s industry-leading search capabilities and archive, features that contributed to its placement in the leader category include supervision, which addresses compliance requirements like SEC, FINRA, and FCA, and data migration technology that dramatically simplifies the process of transitioning from legacy archive products to a modern, cloud-based solution.

“Our goal is to help customers address their challenges in a holistic way,” Van Houten said. “Mimecast’s integrated approach has enabled customers to realize greater insights into their businesses, take control of daunting compliance mandates, simplify time-consuming e-discovery processes, and better support mission critical operations. We are thrilled that Mimecast has been recognized by Gartner as a Leader in this category five years in a row.”

Over 15,000 customers globally currently rely on Mimecast Cloud Archive to meet their archiving, data management, e-discovery, and compliance needs.

