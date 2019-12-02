Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2019 Embedded Business Intelligence Market Study

/EIN News/ -- NASHUA, N.H., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2019 Embedded Business Intelligence Market Study, part of its Wisdom of CrowdsÒ series of research. Embedded business intelligence (BI) is the technological capability to include BI features and functions as an inherent part of another application.



The 7th annual Embedded Business Intelligence report examines end user trends surrounding the importance and adoption of embedded BI, architecture and feature requirements, and targeted applications.

“While Embedded BI is still eclipsed by marquee BI practices such as reporting and dashboards, it ranks ahead of other widely discussed initiatives such big data, Internet of Things, and social media analysis,” said Jim Ericson, VP and research director at Dresner Advisory Services. “We continue to observe that embedded BI remains on a long-term uptrend and retains high importance in organizations.”

According to the 2019 study, the importance of embedded BI to users generally increases over time. Operations, strategic planning, and research and development are the functions that express the highest interest in embedded BI. Among vertical industries, healthcare and financial services organizations report the most interest.

“Embedded BI continues in its role of a key enabling technology,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “We continue to expect more downstream embedded BI inclusion with ‘baked in’ decision making support, which in turn will help drive future BI/analytics penetration.”

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. To purchase a copy of the 2019 Embedded Business Intelligence Market Study, visit www.embeddedbireport.com .

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas.

Press contact:

Danielle Guinebertiere

Dresner Advisory Services

Danielle@dresneradvisory.com

978 254 5587



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.