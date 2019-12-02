There were 346 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,201 in the last 365 days.

National AI Strategies Report 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "National AI Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report encapsulates the core elements of the national strategies for the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in the European Union, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, and the United States.

These include, for each strategy, the fundamental reports and supporting documents, the scope of sectoral focus and outlines of the initial and emerging stakeholders and players.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. European Commission

  • Recommendations of the Commission High-Level Expert Group on AI adoption

3. United Kingdom

  • AI in the UK: ready, willing and able?' report
  • AI Sector Deal report
  • Guidelines on AI adoption

4. Germany

  • AI Made in Germany' strategic plan

5. France

  • For a Meaningful Artificial Intelligence: Towards a French and European Strategy' - report

6. Italy

  • Artificial Intelligence Strategy: At the Service of Citizens'

7. Spain

  • Spanish RDI Strategy in Artificial Intelligence

8. China

  • Next-Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Plan

9. United States of America

  • Obama Administration AI Initiatives
  • Trump Administration AI Initiatives

10. Japan

  • AI for all people, industries, territories, and government strategic plan

