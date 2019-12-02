Gilat Hires Slava Frayter as Regional Vice President North America

/EIN News/ -- PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announced today that Slava Frayter has joined the company as its Regional Vice President, North America.



Slava Frayter comes to Gilat after 19 years with Newtec, where he served in various management roles, rising to the position of Vice President, Americas in 2008. During his tenure, Slava was instrumental in developing market strategy and leading significant expansion in the region. He brings extensive experience in satellite communications and various markets, including enterprise, government, broadcast, maritime and aero mobility.

"In alignment with our strategy to maintain on-the ground business presence worldwide and to enhance responsiveness to the significant business opportunities we see in North America, we have decided to appoint a dedicated Regional Vice President," said Michal Aharonov, VP Global Broadband Networks at Gilat. "Towards that end, I am excited to welcome Slava Frayter, our new RVP for North America."

“This is an exciting time in the industry. Joining the Gilat team presents an outstanding opportunity for me to play an important role in accelerating the company's growth in North America,” said Slava Frayter, Gilat’s RVP, North America. “I look forward to building on Gilat’s innovation and technological strength to drive its market strategy in the region.”

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat’s comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. Gilat controlling shareholders are the FIMI Private Equity Funds. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat's products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company's proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat's international operations and its location in Israel. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat's business, reference is made to Gilat's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Gilat Satellite Networks

Doreet Oren, Director Corporate Communications

DoreetO@gilat.com



