GenTech Launches Premium CBD Coffee Subscription Plan at Intersection of $102B Coffee Market and $23B CBD Market

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: GTEH) (“GenTech” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the high-end CBD food and drinks marketplace, is excited to announce the launch of the Company’s new “Secret Javas” high-end coffee subscription package, with both CBD and non-CBD versions of each delicious flavor.

David Lovatt, CEO of GenTech, stated, “The brand will be called ‘Secret Javas’ because we are delivering not only the daily coffee that people will love and reach for regularly, we are bringing them a new coffee taste each month by sending them unique coffees from our partner farm in Brazil, roasted specifically for us.”

The Company’s initial offering will be a supply of three (3) pounds of coffee each month for $29.99 per month. Two of the coffees will be selected by the customer, who is invited to mix and match blends from a menu of top-quality roasts, including standard roast, dark roast, CBD, and non-CBD types. In addition to these, the Company will select and ship a third coffee variety for the customer each month from its “Secret Javas” list. The subscription service will also be adding a K-Cups version in 2020.

There are currently five (5) coffees on the Secret Javas list, all cultivated and roasted perfectly to taste specifically for the Secret Java program by the Company’s partner farm in Brazil:

FOLIA (Laurina Natural) is a medium body, intensely sweet coffee featuring medium acidity, a caramelized almond sugar flavor and a clean and pleasant finish.

ADAGIO (Laurina Natural Fermented) is a medium body, medium sweet coffee featuring a citric acidity with hints of honey, a red fruits flavoring, and a long, nice finish.

OFERETA (Laurina Honey) is an intense body, intensely sweet coffee with an intense acidity and a sharp caramel flavoring with hints of chocolate and a long finish.

SONATA (Laurina Red Honey) is an intense body, intensely sweet, low citric acidity coffee featuring a caramel and vanilla flavoring and a long finish.

TOCATA (Yellow Catuai) is an intensely bodied, medium sweet, low citric acidity coffee with a red fruits flavoring and a long finish.

“The online platform we are creating will grow with the company and the coffees on offer and will bring greater usability and complexity to customers finger tips throughout 2020,” continued Mr. Lovatt. “Over time, our online platform will learn from each customer’s feedback to generate personalized profiles leading to blends that are as unique as the customer’s own feedback.”

The website is live at www.secretjavas.com .

About GenTech Holdings, Inc.

GenTech Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded company under the symbol GTEH. The company is creating a national chain of Hemp Centric Coffee Shop Retail Spaces where patrons can relax, drink CBD infused Teas and Coffees, try various own-brand products and experience holistic education and classes. The company is also building an extensive outreach program working with medical practitioners across the country in their own locations to educate their patients and increase awareness of the benefits of THC free CBD Products. All of this is offered under the brand 'The Healthy Leaf'.

Gentech Holdings. Inc. Secret Javas - CBD INFUSED COFFEE



