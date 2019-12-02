Tauriga Sciences, Inc. to Operate Main Floor Exhibitor Booth at The Hemp World Expo at The Atlanta Expo Center North on January 18th-19th, 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating Company that operates through the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities and equity investments, today confirmed that it will be an Exhibitor at The Hemp World Expo (The “Hemp Expo”), which will take place on January 18-19, 2020 at the following venue: The Atlanta Expo Center North/ Atlanta, Georgia. As an Exhibitor (Booth # 460) at The Hemp Expo, the Company will operate its own booth on the main floor, from which it will sell Tauri-Gum™ (Proprietary CBD Infused Chewing Gum/3 Distinct Flavors) to potential industry customers, distributors, dispensaries, and retail chains as well as provide samples to attendees.

The World Hemp Expo Event Link: https://thehempworldexpo.com

The Company has been allocated a Main Floor Booth – 100 Sq. Ft (# 460)

The Company will be heading directly to Orlando, Florida from the World Hemp Expo, which takes place on January 18-19, 2020 in Atlanta Georgia. As announced on October 28, 2019, Tauriga will be also be a main floor Exhibitor at PGA Merchandise Show 2020 in Orlando, Florida on January 21-24, 2020. The Company believes that it has the potential to gain meaningful exposure for its product(s) and product line(s) throughout the Southeast region of the United States (during these two prestigious Trade shows). The Company expects that its Vegan Gummies product (branded as: Tauri-Gummies™) will be available for both of these above-referenced Trade shows as well as Mint, Blood Orange, and Pomegranate flavors of its proprietary CBD infused supplement chewing gum (branded as: Tauri-Gum™).

Below Link: Tauriga Sciences -- Exhibitor Portal Page – PGA Merchandise 2020:

https://www.pgashow.com/en/Exhibitors/6782102/Tauriga-Sciences-Inc-OTCQB-TAUG

The World Hemp Expo – 2020 Atlanta - is the premier U.S. Hemp and CBD Expo!

HempWorld Expo promises to provide the city of Atlanta one of the most memorable experiences possible in the Cannabis Industry. The Event is the FIRST Cannabis Lifestyle event taking place in the city of Atlanta, and we are very proud to have that honor. HempWorld Expo will provide information and products for both recreational users and medical patients. HempWorld Expo will have speakers who are experts in their field of topics such as growing, mental/physical medical uses, running a successful Cannabis Business, and many more. We will focus on the latest innovations, as well as the Cannabis Lifestyle that so many thousands enjoy everyday.

Tauriga’s CEO Seth M. Shaw commented, “The Company believes that it has gained important and meaningful levels of exposure from the recent trade shows it has participated in as a main floor Exhibitor: Kosherfest 2019 (Secaucus, NJ) and CBD.io 2019 Expo (Las Vegas, NV). The Company has been introduced to a multitude of Distributors, both domestic and international, and continues to increase the visibility of its products and brands. These two trade shows during January 2020, will enable the Company to continue to enhance its brand and penetrate the Southeast region of the United States – in an efficient and effective manner.”

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES, INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating Company that operates through the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities. One such opportunity on which the Company has acted, involves the Company having entered into the cannabidiol (or “CBD”) infused chewing gum product business, as more fully described above and in prior press releases. This CBD infused chewing gum product has been branded under the following name: Tauri-Gum™. The Company is currently in production of three distinct flavors of Tauri-Gum™: MINT, BLOOD ORANGE, and POMEGRANATE. On November 24, 2019 the Company announced the expansion of its product line with the introduction of a 15mg Vegan CBD Infused gummy, branded under the name: Tauri-Gummies™. Further, the Company continues to identify and evaluate additional potential opportunities to generate revenue, as well as shareholder value, and leverage its resources and expertise to build a diversified and sustainable business model. Please visit our corporate website at www.tauriga.com.

In addition, on March 11, 2019, the Company announced the official launch of its E-Commerce site - as part of its Tauri-Gum™ commercialization strategy. This site can be accessed by visiting the following URL address: www.taurigum.com

The Company has established corporate offices in both New York City (USA) and Barcelona (Spain).

DISCLAIMER -- Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which represent management’s beliefs and assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are often indicated by using words such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” believes, “hopes,” “believes,” or plans, and may include statements regarding corporate objectives as well as the attainment of certain corporate goals and milestones. Forward-looking statements are based on present circumstances and on management’s present beliefs with respect to events that have not occurred, that may not occur, or that may occur with different consequences or timing than those now assumed or anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in forward looking statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, such as are not guarantees of general economic and business conditions, the ability to successfully develop and market products, consumer and business consumption habits, the ability to consummate successful acquisition and licensing transactions, fluctuations in exchange rates, and other factors over which Tauriga has little or no control. Many of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in the “Risk Factors” section of Tauriga’s Form 10-K and other filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release, and Tauriga assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact: Tauriga Sciences, Inc. 555 Madison Avenue, 5th Floor New York, NY 10022 Chief Executive Officer Mr. Seth M. Shaw Email: sshaw@tauriga.com Cell # (917) 796 9926 Corp. Website: www.tauriga.com E-Commerce Website: www.taurigum.com

