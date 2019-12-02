ORYZON to Present at Upcoming International Conferences

Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference, Boston, US

/EIN News/ -- MADRID, Spain and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a public clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical needs, announced today that Executive Directors of the company will present at several reputed international conferences in December.



Dr. Carlos Buesa, Oryzon’s CEO, will participate in the by-invitation only Healthcare Conference organized by Evercore-ISI, which will be held in Boston on December 3-5, 2019. Furthermore, Dr. Buesa will give a corporate presentation on Tuesday, December 3rd, at 16:30 local time in the Blaxton Room (Track 4).

Oryzon’s CMO and VP of Clinical Development, Dr. Roger Bullock and Dr. Michael Ropacki respectively, will attend the 12th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference to be held in San Diego on December 4-7, and will present an update on the clinical development of vafidemstat, with a poster presentation entitled “REIMAGINE-AD: Baseline characteristics and safety evaluation of vafidemstat in Alzheimer’s disease related aggression”. For more info about this event, please visit https://www.ctad-alzheimer.com/

Dr. Buesa will also participate in the 61st Annual Conference of the American Hematology Association, ASH-2019, to be held at the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC), Orlando, Florida. Dr. Buesa will present additional data on the efficacy of iadademstat in patients with acute myeloid leukemia in a poster entitled “Iadademstat Shows Efficacy in Elderly AML Patients in Combination with Azacitidine. ALICE Trial”. The poster will be presented on December 9 at Session 313: Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Clinical Studies: Poster III in Hall B. In accordance with the congress’ information embargo guidelines, the company will not provide additional information until the same day, Dec 9th at 10:00 am local time. For more information about this event, please visit https://www.hematology.org/Annual-Meeting/

Finally, Dr. Tamara Maes, Oryzon’s CSO, has been invited as a speaker to the Symposium that celebrates 15 years of the discovery of the Histone-demethylases, “15 Years of Lysine Demethylases: From Discovery to the Clinic”, organized by the Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, US. This event will be held at the Franklin Institute (https://www.fi.edu/) on Monday, December 16. For more information about this event, please visit foxchase.org/epigenetics

About Oryzon

Founded in 2000 in Barcelona, Spain, Oryzon (ISIN Code: ES0167733015) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company considered as the European champion in Epigenetics. Oryzon has one of the strongest portfolios in the field. Oryzon’s LSD1 program has rendered two compounds, vafidemstat and iadademstat, in clinical trials. In addition, Oryzon has ongoing programs for developing inhibitors against other epigenetic targets. Oryzon has a strong technological platform for biomarker identification and performs biomarker and target validation for a variety of malignant and neurodegenerative diseases. Oryzon has offices in Spain and the United States. For more information, visit www.oryzon.com

About Iadademstat

Iadademstat (ORY-1001) is a small oral molecule, which acts as a highly selective inhibitor of the epigenetic enzyme LSD1 and has a powerful differentiating effect in hematologic cancers (See Maes et al., Cancer Cell 2018 Mar 12; 33 (3): 495-511.e12.doi: 10.1016 / j.ccell.2018.02.002.). A first Phase I/IIa clinical trial with iadademstat in refractory and relapsed acute leukemia patients demonstrated the safety and good tolerability of the drug and preliminary signs of antileukemic activity, including a CRi. Beyond hematological cancers, the inhibition of LSD1 has been proposed as a valid therapeutic approach in some solid tumors such as small cell lung cancer (SCLC), medulloblastoma and others. Oryzon is conducting two Phase IIa clinical trials of iadademstat in combination; the first one in combination with azacitidine in elderly AML patients (ALICE study) and the second one in combination with platinum/etoposide in second line SCLC patients (CLEPSIDRA study).

About Vafidemstat

Vafidemstat (ORY-2001) is an oral, CNS optimized LSD1 inhibitor. The molecule acts on several levels: it reduces cognitive impairment, including memory loss, and neuroinflammation, and at the same time has neuroprotective effects. In animal studies vafidemstat not only restores memory but reduces the exacerbated aggressiveness of SAMP8 mice, a model for accelerated aging and Alzheimer’s disease (AD), to normal levels and also reduces social avoidance and enhances sociability in murine models. In addition, vafidemstat exhibits fast, strong and durable efficacy in several preclinical models of multiple sclerosis (MS). Vafidemstat is in Phase IIa clinical studies in patients with Relapse-Remitting and Secondary Progressive MS (SATEEN), in patients with mild to moderate AD (ETHERAL) and in aggressiveness in patients with different psychiatric disorders or AD (REIMAGINE and REIMAGINE-AD).

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains, or may contain, forward-looking information and statements about Oryzon, including financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, capital expenditures, synergies, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally identified by the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates” and similar expressions. Although Oryzon believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and holders of Oryzon shares are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Oryzon that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in the documents sent by Oryzon to the Spanish Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), which are accessible to the public. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and have not been reviewed by the auditors of Oryzon. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. All subsequent oral or written forward-looking statements attributable to Oryzon or any of its members, directors, officers, employees or any persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statement above. All forward-looking statements included herein are based on information available to Oryzon on the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, Oryzon does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Oryzon’s securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. Any public offering of Oryzon’s securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from Oryzon or the selling security holder, as applicable, that will contain detailed information about Oryzon and management, as well as financial statements.

IR & Media, US & Europe: Spain: Oryzon: LifeSci Advisors LLC ATREVIA Emili Torrell Hans Herklots Patricia Cobo/Idoia Revuelta BD Director +41 79 598 7149 +34 91 564 07 25 +34 93 515 13 13 hherklots@lifesciadvisors.com pcobo@atrevia.com

etorrell@oryzon.com irevuelta@atrevia.com



