Merton G. Gollaher Joins Garfunkel Wild's Health Care & Corporate Groups

/EIN News/ -- GREAT NECK, N.Y., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garfunkel Wild, P.C. (GW), with offices in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey, is pleased to announce the arrival of Merton G. Gollaher as a partner in the firm’s Health Care and Corporate Groups. Mr. Gollaher joins from Wiggin and Dana LLP, where he was Chair of the Health Care Transactions Practice Group and Co-Chair of the Academic Medical Centers, Hospitals and Health Systems Practice Group.



“We are fortunate to welcome Mert to our expanding health care team,” said Andrew E. Blustein, Garfunkel Wild's Vice Chairman. “Mert is a recognized leader in health care technology matters and will serve as an important asset to Garfunkel Wild's health care clients. We are looking forward to supporting his longstanding clients which span all aspects of health care from health systems and other providers to life science, biotechnology and medical device companies. Mert’s experience and client base in the biotechnology sector compliments our strength in the areas of health care technology."

Mr. Gollaher combines extensive health care and life-sciences experience with a talent for deal-making to help health care and technology clients improve their competitiveness in ever-changing markets. Trained as a chemist and with years of research as a molecular geneticist, Mr. Gollaher specializes in transactional matters, including mergers and acquisitions, affiliations and strategic alliances, financings, and joint ventures, as well as licensing and collaboration arrangements and other technology-transfer matters.

“This is the perfect time to join Garfunkel Wild’s multi-disciplinary health care platform,” said Mr. Gollaher. “I have long been aware of Garfunkel Wild’s impressive reputation as a health care leader. The firm’s commitment to quality and value and the impressive depth of industry knowledge were key factors in my decision to join the team. I am excited about the opportunity to serve my clients while working alongside my new colleagues.”

Before joining Wiggin and Dana, Mr. Gollaher was a research scientist at Pfizer, engaged in molecular genetics and protein chemistry research and the application of computer-based modeling and imaging systems to these disciplines.

Mert received his J.D. with high honors from the University of Connecticut School of Law, where he was on the Connecticut Law Review. Mert received his B.A. in chemistry from Amherst College.

Garfunkel Wild, P.C. is a full service law firm providing assistance to a broad range of clients, including hospitals, health care systems and other health care facilities, organizations, practitioners and technology companies. With over 85 attorneys, the firm and its lawyers are ranked in Chambers USA, The Best Lawyers in America© and Super Lawyers. For more, visit www.garfunkelwild.com .

For more information, please contact Mandy Kaplan, mkaplan@garfunkelwild.com, 516-393-2294



