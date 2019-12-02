/EIN News/ -- ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 25-Nov-19 13,066 244.26 3,191,477.64 26-Nov-19 12,917 247.07 3,191,429.02 27-Nov-19 12,940 246.65 3,191,657.47 28-Nov-19 13,013 245.25 3,191,464.28 29-Nov-19 12,881 247.75 3,191,270.33

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934 Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494



