Big Data in 2019: Thematic Research, Industry Analysis, Technology Briefing, Value Chain, Trends & Players

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Big Data - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Today's digital economy is powered by data. It is produced in abundance by both individuals and enterprises and stored in vast data centers, some of which cover hundreds of thousands of square feet. Several prominent businesspeople and a number of leading publications have described data as the new oil, capable of generating significant value if used in the right way.



The challenge for enterprises is not collecting data - unlike oil, data is not scarce, nor is it difficult to extract - but deriving actionable insights from the wealth of information that they accumulate on a daily basis. This is where big data technologies come in, with their ability to handle extremely large, diverse data sets that, when analyzed, can reveal patterns, trends, and associations, especially relating to human behavior and interactions.



Companies that fail to derive actionable insights from the wealth of data that they possess will struggle to compete with rivals using diverse data sets to gain a deeper understanding of their customers and marketplace.



Report Scope

This report focuses on the seven key technologies within the big data theme, and the leaders in each of these technologies.

It highlights the main trends over the next 12 to 24 months, classifying these trends into five categories - data trends, technology trends, data center trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.

The report also provides an industry analysis and examines the big data value chain.

It uses scorecards to identify the leading companies in a sector.

It offers a technology briefing of how big data combines traditional data management technologies with new forms of data processing that are better suited to modern formats.

Reasons to Buy

Big data has applications across industries, from providing detailed customer profiles for retailers to improving the drug discovery process through the use of predictive modeling.

This report analyzes the opportunities available to companies that harness the power of big data.

It also highlights the need to tailor their approach to their own specific requirements and use cases.

Key Topics Covered



Players Technology Briefing Trends Industry Analysis Value Chain Companies Sector Scorecards Glossary Methodology

Companies Mentioned



Alphabet

Alteryx

Amazon

Artista Networks

Cisco

Cloudera

FICO

HPE

IBM

Intel

Micron

Microstrategy

Nvidia

Oracle

Salesforce

SAP

Software AG

Tableau Software

Talend

VMware

Dataiku

Data virtuality

Delphix

Denodo Technologies

Informatica

Logi Analytics

MarkLogic

PostgreSQL

Qlik

RapidMiner

Reltio

TIBCO

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u83b93

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.