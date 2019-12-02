From Plus-Size to Size-Inclusive Fashion, 2019 Market Study: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "From Plus-Size to Size-Inclusive Fashion" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Rising incidence of obesity and overweight across the world is acting as a catalyst for growth of plus-size fashion.



Historically dismissed, plus-size fashion is gaining momentum with the rapid deployment of high street retailers and mainstream brands given this expanding customer base. The naivety of non-specialists has already caused serious marketing backlashes, highlighting the importance of well thought out strategies balancing effectively inclusivity and aspirational messages.



The global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the apparel market, highlights buzz topics, emerging trends as well as pressing industry issues. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the clothing and footwear market - be they changes on the supply side, in channel dynamics, economic/lifestyle/demographic influences or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.



Product Coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.



Data Coverage: Market Sizes (Historic & Forecast), Company Shares, Brand Shares and Distribution Data.



Key Topics Covered



Introduction Obesity and Overweight on the Rise Plus-Size Shifting Positioning Beyond Controversy Appendix

