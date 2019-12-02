There were 369 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,225 in the last 365 days.

Global Customer Engagement Market Study 2019-2023 - Digital Customer Journeys and the Automation of Enterprise Engagement Functions Will Be the Key Drivers of New Spending in this Segment

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Customer Engagement: Worldwide Forecast 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides forecasts for a communications service provider (CSP) spending on customer engagement software systems and related services for 2019-2023.

It provides details on spending by delivery type, service type, sub-segment and region. The report also provides recommendations for how vendors and CSPs can make use of SaaS-based systems and automation to deliver a rich digital customer experience.

This forecast report provides:

  • a detailed, 5-year worldwide forecast for spending in the customer engagement market, split into:
    • four application segments: engagement platforms, sales, marketing, and customer service
    • two delivery types: product-related and professional services
    • four telecoms services: mobile, IoT, consumer fixed and business fixed
    • eight geographical regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), developed Asia-Pacific (DVAP), emerging Asia-Pacific (EMAP), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), North America (NA), Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and Western Europe (WE).
  • an examination of key market drivers and inhibitors, and how they will change during the forecast period
  • analysis of the business environment and regional dynamics that will influence the customer care systems market
  • a detailed market definition
  • recommendations for communications service providers (CSPs) and vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fvzu7c

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Science


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.