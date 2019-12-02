Global Customer Engagement Market Study 2019-2023 - Digital Customer Journeys and the Automation of Enterprise Engagement Functions Will Be the Key Drivers of New Spending in this Segment

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Customer Engagement: Worldwide Forecast 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides forecasts for a communications service provider (CSP) spending on customer engagement software systems and related services for 2019-2023.

It provides details on spending by delivery type, service type, sub-segment and region. The report also provides recommendations for how vendors and CSPs can make use of SaaS-based systems and automation to deliver a rich digital customer experience.



This forecast report provides:

a detailed, 5-year worldwide forecast for spending in the customer engagement market, split into: four application segments: engagement platforms, sales, marketing, and customer service two delivery types: product-related and professional services four telecoms services: mobile, IoT, consumer fixed and business fixed eight geographical regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), developed Asia-Pacific (DVAP), emerging Asia-Pacific (EMAP), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), North America (NA), Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and Western Europe (WE).

an examination of key market drivers and inhibitors, and how they will change during the forecast period

analysis of the business environment and regional dynamics that will influence the customer care systems market

a detailed market definition

recommendations for communications service providers (CSPs) and vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fvzu7c

