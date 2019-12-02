Media Advisory – Imbokodo Media Opportunity

The Springbok Women's Sevens squad for the third leg of the 2019/20 HSBC World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series in Cape Town next weekend will be announced electronically on Wednesday, 4 December.

Springbok Women's Sevens captain Zintle Mpupha and selected squad members will be available for a lunch-time media engagement on Wednesday, 4 December from 13h00, at their base at the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport.

Furthermore, media wishing to film their training session can do so from 11h45 at the Markötter Fields of Paul Roos Gymnasium.

What: Springbok Women's Sevens Media Engagement

When: Wednesday, 4 December

Times: 11h45 for training visuals; 13h00 for media engagement

Where: Stellenbosch Academy of Sport, 1 Krige Street, Stellenbosch

To confirm attendance please contact Lindiwe Nkosi (lindiwe@sarugby.co.za) no later than 12h00 on Tuesday, 3 December. Please indicate dietary requirements if any.

Media Contact: rugby@apo-opa.com



