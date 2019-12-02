There were 214 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,064 in the last 365 days.

World Connected Cars Market Outlook, 2019 - Strategy Analysis of OEMs, Telecom Operators and Internet Players

Dec. 02, 2019 The "Connected Cars: Outlook of the Future of Automotive Technology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on connected cars describes the different applications and their level of adoption at present. It analyses the strategies of:

  • OEMs (car manufacturers)
  • Telecom operators
  • Internet players, who are newcomers to the car market

It reviews the main drivers for, and the barriers to, connected car deployment on the market. Finally, it presents forecasts for the connected car market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Key applications
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Ecall & Telematics
2.3. Infotainment
2.4. PAYD
2.5. Anti-Theft

3. Market structure
3.1 OEMs Services Accessibility on Premium segment
3.2 OEMs Service Partnerships
3.3 MNOs
3.4 OTT

4. Market analysis
4.1 Dynamics - Drivers
4.2 Dynamics - Barriers
4.3 Market Adoption
4.4 Market Estimates

5. Annexes
5.1 OEMs
5.2 OTT
5.3 MNOs

Companies Mentioned

  • Akamai NetSession
  • Amazon
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
  • AT&T
  • Audi
  • Audible
  • Audioteka
  • Baidu
  • Bell Mobility
  • BMW
  • Coyote
  • Cubic
  • Deezer
  • Deutsche Telekom
  • eCall
  • Facebook
  • Fiat Chrysler
  • Ford
  • Garmin
  • General Motors
  • GM
  • Google
  • Gracenote Auto
  • Harman Spark
  • Here
  • Honda
  • Hyundai
  • IBM
  • Kakao
  • Line in Japan
  • LoJack
  • Mercedes
  • Microsoft/EcoDrive
  • Movistar
  • Napster
  • Nissan
  • Orange
  • PSA (Peugeot Citroen)
  • Renault
  • Reuters
  • Samsung
  • SiriusXM
  • Spotify
  • Stitcher
  • Telefnica
  • Tencent
  • T-Mobile
  • TomTom
  • Toyota
  • TuneIn
  • Verizon
  • Vodafone
  • Volkswagen
  • Volvo
  • Waze
  • Wikilocation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c54n4h

