World Connected Cars Market Outlook, 2019 - Strategy Analysis of OEMs, Telecom Operators and Internet Players

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Cars: Outlook of the Future of Automotive Technology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on connected cars describes the different applications and their level of adoption at present. It analyses the strategies of:

OEMs (car manufacturers)

Telecom operators

Internet players, who are newcomers to the car market

It reviews the main drivers for, and the barriers to, connected car deployment on the market. Finally, it presents forecasts for the connected car market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Key applications

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Ecall & Telematics

2.3. Infotainment

2.4. PAYD

2.5. Anti-Theft

3. Market structure

3.1 OEMs Services Accessibility on Premium segment

3.2 OEMs Service Partnerships

3.3 MNOs

3.4 OTT

4. Market analysis

4.1 Dynamics - Drivers

4.2 Dynamics - Barriers

4.3 Market Adoption

4.4 Market Estimates

5. Annexes

5.1 OEMs

5.2 OTT

5.3 MNOs

Companies Mentioned



Akamai NetSession

Amazon

Android Auto

Apple CarPlay

AT&T

Audi

Audible

Audioteka

Baidu

Bell Mobility

BMW

Coyote

Cubic

Deezer

Deutsche Telekom

eCall

Facebook

Fiat Chrysler

Ford

Garmin

General Motors

GM

Google

Gracenote Auto

Harman Spark

Here

Honda

Hyundai

IBM

Kakao

Line in Japan

LoJack

Mercedes

Microsoft/EcoDrive

Movistar

Napster

Nissan

Orange

PSA (Peugeot Citroen)

Renault

Reuters

Samsung

SiriusXM

Spotify

Stitcher

Telefnica

Tencent

T-Mobile

TomTom

Toyota

TuneIn

Verizon

Vodafone

Volkswagen

Volvo

Volvo

Waze

Wikilocation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c54n4h

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.