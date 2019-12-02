NexImmune Management to Present at Upcoming Conferences

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexImmune, a clinical stage immunotherapy company developing novel T cell therapies, announced that Scott Carmer, Neximmune’s Chief Executive Officer, will be particpating and presenting a corporate update at the following conferences. A webcast of Wednesday’s presentation will be available on the Company’s website under the News & Events tab.



Piper Jaffray’s 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, December 3rd, 3:50PM ET

New York, NY



Evercore’s 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference

Wednesday, December 4th, 3:50PM ET

Boston, MA



About NexImmune

NexImmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immune-therapeutics based on the proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation (AIM) nanotechnology platform. The AIM platform enables the ability to expand multi-antigen specific T cells with enhanced anti-tumor properties without the need for genetic manipulation. NexImmune is using the AIM technology platform to develop a pipeline of products to treat cancer and auto-immune diseases.



The AIM platform is comprised of two core components: (1) a synthetic nanoparticle that functions as an artificial antigen presenting cell (aAPC) to prime and activate T cells directed at multiple tumor antigen targets across a broad range of both solid and hematologic malignancies; and (2) a proprietary T cell enrichment and expansion (E&E) process that controls ex vivo T cell proliferation and subtype differentiation. In preclinical experiments, the AIM system demonstrated the ability to enhance naturally occuring tumor cell recognition, engagement and signaling mechanisms that increased the anti-tumor potency, target specific killing and long-term durability of endogenous cytolytic T-cells. Utilizing natural target recognition and killing mechanisms may also reduce the potential for alloreactive toxicities observed with genetically engineered T cell therapies. The Company’s aAPCs have also demonstrated potential utility as both injectable and cellular therapeutic agents.



For more information visit: www.neximmune.com

Contact

Chad Rubin

Solebury Trout

crubin@soleburytrout.com

+1-646-378-2947



