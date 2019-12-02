VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Retains CHF Capital Markets

/EIN News/ -- Philadelphia, PA, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (‘VSBLTY’ or ‘the Company’), a leading digital display and software company that provides brands and retailers with measurement and actionable insights for marketing and security purposes, today announced that it has engaged CHF Capital Markets (“CHF”), a highly-regarded Canadian investor relations and capital markets firm.

Jay Hutton, Founder & CEO of VSBLTY, commented: “We are delighted to start working with Cathy Hume and her team. We believe 2020 will be a game changer for VSBLTY. With all the partnerships and agreements that have already been signed and those pending, we need to ensure our story is known among the Canadian investor audience. With decades of experience in the IR and Capital Markets field and with influential connections, CHF will be a valuable strategic partner and advisor in Canada, while we focus on steadily expanding on the progress we have made to date and continue to grow the Company.”

Effective immediately, the service agreement, which includes investment community outreach, corporate communications, strategic counseling and content creation is priced at $5,700 plus GST per month and is for a fixed term of 12 months. Thereafter, the contract may be extended month-to-month with a two-month cancellation notice.

The Company will also grant to CHF, under its shareholder-approved stock option plan, incentive stock options to purchase up to 125,000 common shares of the Company (the “Shares”) exercisable at the price of $0.30 per Share for a period of two years.

About CHF Capital Markets

CHF Capital Markets is one of Canada’s top investor relations firms for small to mid-cap companies, operating in a broad range of industries, including but not limited to mining, oil & gas, technology and healthcare. The Company’s team consists of high-profile communicators and analysts who specialize in providing individually crafted solutions for clients while successfully broadening their reach in the Canadian investment community.

About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. VSBLTY’s proprietary software platform, DataCaptor™, measures all elements of consumer traffic using advanced optics and sensors to provide objective, real-time, qualitative measurements and analysis of retail venues and other public spaces. VSBLTY’S AI-driven software, VectorTM, provides advanced facial recognition for faces and other advanced image analytics that are crucial to enhancing today’s security requirements when recognizing weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd. VSBLTY’s VisionCaptorTM technology provides a wide variety of capabilities for bringing proximity-aware, interactive brand messaging to life on any digital screen or platform.

