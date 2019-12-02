ARA to Demo New Simulation Technologies at I/ITSEC 2019

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, Fla., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) will demo their latest cutting-edge simulation software at the 2019 Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC).

Conference-goers can preview ARA’s latest synthetic terrain capabilities and virtual reality (VR) technologies at booth 2572:

V-22 Landing Gear Part Task Trainer: The Part Task Trainer VR demo will let I/ITSEC visitors replace the nose landing gear tire of a V-22 Osprey aircraft. Via a Valve Index VR headset, users will experience firsthand the assembly and disassembly process; visual indicators for all tools and parts will help identify what is needed to complete each step. ARA is excited to be developing this technology for Raytheon Intelligence Information and Services.

The Part Task Trainer VR demo will let I/ITSEC visitors replace the nose landing gear tire of a V-22 Osprey aircraft. Via a Valve Index VR headset, users will experience firsthand the assembly and disassembly process; visual indicators for all tools and parts will help identify what is needed to complete each step. ARA is excited to be developing this technology for Raytheon Intelligence Information and Services. Virtual Tactical Assault Kit (VTAK): VTAK is a VR tool that ingests real-world geo-registered terrain data to provide interactive 3D environments for improved mission planning and rehearsal and better situational awareness. I/ITSEC visitors will use an HTC VIVE VR headset to experience the system ARA is developing for the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). VTAK is the latest tool in the TAK family and is compatible with the entire TAK ecosystem, providing the same consistent look and feel for seamless real-time collaboration with other TAK platforms.

VTAK is a VR tool that ingests real-world geo-registered terrain data to provide interactive 3D environments for improved mission planning and rehearsal and better situational awareness. I/ITSEC visitors will use an HTC VIVE VR headset to experience the system ARA is developing for the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). VTAK is the latest tool in the TAK family and is compatible with the entire TAK ecosystem, providing the same consistent look and feel for seamless real-time collaboration with other TAK platforms. Synthetic Environment Creation Tools: I/ITSEC visitors will get to see ARA’s latest synthetic environment creation tool developments. Through intuitive, thin-client interfaces, these tools provide conflation of disparate datasets, inclusion of high-detail insets, automated geo-referencing, and automated attribute assignment. ARA’s tools support common legacy formats along with modern data sources including standard GIS data sources, sensor data extraction (e.g., satellites, drones, photogrammetry), and crowd-sourced data (e.g., OpenStreetMap).

I/ITSEC visitors will get to see ARA’s latest synthetic environment creation tool developments. Through intuitive, thin-client interfaces, these tools provide conflation of disparate datasets, inclusion of high-detail insets, automated geo-referencing, and automated attribute assignment. ARA’s tools support common legacy formats along with modern data sources including standard GIS data sources, sensor data extraction (e.g., satellites, drones, photogrammetry), and crowd-sourced data (e.g., OpenStreetMap). Distributed Interactive Simulation (DIS) Web Browser Viewer: ARA will demonstrate a prototype 3D viewer running in a web browser. This novel viewer is capable of displaying location and health-state updates from simulated and live training participants in an interactive 3D environment. The best part: No additional plugins or downloads are required other than a modern web browser.

Other notable I/ITSEC happenings are as follows:

For the third year, ARA is sponsoring I/ITSEC’s Serious Games Showcase and Challenge, which recognizes excellence in serious game development. ARA VP Randy Brown will be presenting the award for Best Student-Developed Game on Thursday, December 5, and he will be handing out new Oculus Quest VR kits to the winners.

For the past 15 years, ARA has been innovating with the Unreal Engine. Conference-goers can experience numerous Unreal Engine demonstrations on the show floor, including Part Task Trainer and VTAK in the ARA booth.

I/ITSEC will be held December 2 – 5, 2019 at the Orange County Convention Center. To set up a meeting at the show, email rbrown@ara.com.

ARA’s Virtual Heroes Division has won multiple awards for its simulations, serious games and 3D virtual worlds using game engine technology to provide interactive learning solutions for healthcare, government, and corporate training customers. The Orlando office of Virtual Heroes has been working with the DoD community for fifteen years, developing modeling and simulation for the defense industry. More information on the Virtual Heroes Division can be found at http://www.virtualheroes.com and http://www.youtube.com/VirtualHeroes.

About Applied Research Associates

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded 1979, in Albuquerque, N.M., to solve problems of national importance by providing science and engineering research and technical support services. The company’s applied research delivers scientific solutions for national defense, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With 1,400 Employee Owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.

For more information, please visit: http://www.virtualheroes.com and http://www.ara.com.

Randy Brown Applied Research Associates, Inc. 919-747-7603 rbrown@ara.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.