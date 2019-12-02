Nuance Transforms Radiology Reporting With Major AI and Ambient Enhancements to PowerScribe One Cloud Platform

Designed by and for radiologists, new release of PowerScribe One improves efficiency while advancing care quality and reducing radiologist fatigue

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass. and CHICAGO, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Radiological Society of North America’s (RSNA) 105th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting, Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced the addition of multiple AI-driven cloud innovations in the new release of PowerScribe One, the radiology reporting solution used by approximately 80% of U.S. radiologists. PowerScribe One transforms the radiology reading experience with AI-assisted reporting and decision support, real-time data synchronization with third-party systems, and a new user experience to improve efficiency, alleviate radiologist fatigue, and advance care quality.



PowerScribe One combines Nuance’s highly optimized conversational and cognitive AI capabilities, a new structured data model and real-time communications infrastructure, and unique integration to the Nuance AI Marketplace to deliver:

Improved report quality, consistency, and efficiency : The new Ambient Mode automatically converts free-form dictation into structured reports. Nuance’s AI enables real-time clinical decision support for impressions and follow-up by highlighting relevant text in the report. Smart Assist eliminates manual data entry and automatically checks grammar and spelling. In-workflow Quality Check automatically identifies laterality or sex mismatches and actionable findings as the radiologist dictates for correction or clarification.

: The new Ambient Mode automatically converts free-form dictation into structured reports. Nuance’s AI enables real-time clinical decision support for impressions and follow-up by highlighting relevant text in the report. Smart Assist eliminates manual data entry and automatically checks grammar and spelling. In-workflow Quality Check automatically identifies laterality or sex mismatches and actionable findings as the radiologist dictates for correction or clarification. Virtual assistant functionality for faster access to patient data and task completion : Radiologists can now leverage Nuance’s virtual assistant functionality to request data from the PACS and EHR, and use voice commands to execute common tasks. For example, the radiologist can say, “Hey PowerScribe, turn on SpotView,” to control the monitor, or “Hey PowerScribe, send a message to Dr. Smith,” to send an instant communication. In addition, PowerScribe One’s virtual assistant can automatically present historical reports in order of relevance.

: Radiologists can now leverage Nuance’s virtual assistant functionality to request data from the PACS and EHR, and use voice commands to execute common tasks. For example, the radiologist can say, “Hey PowerScribe, turn on SpotView,” to control the monitor, or “Hey PowerScribe, send a message to Dr. Smith,” to send an instant communication. In addition, PowerScribe One’s virtual assistant can automatically present historical reports in order of relevance. Real-time, bi-directional data exchange with third-party systems: Nuance PowerCast, an extension of the proposed HL7 FHIRcast standard, enables an entirely new and more efficient reporting experience with real-time data synchronization between PowerScribe One, PACS, EHR, and other connected platforms. Key data, measurements, and other information flow dynamically between the viewer and PowerScribe One. PowerScribe One now supports two-way data-exchange with top imaging vendors including Visage, Sectra, BARCO, and Client Outlook, in addition to previously announced support for the Siemens/Cerner PACS.

Nuance PowerCast, an extension of the proposed HL7 standard, enables an entirely new and more efficient reporting experience with real-time data synchronization between PowerScribe One, PACS, EHR, and other connected platforms. Key data, measurements, and other information flow dynamically between the viewer and PowerScribe One. PowerScribe One now supports two-way data-exchange with top imaging vendors including Visage, Sectra, BARCO, and Client Outlook, in addition to previously announced support for the Siemens/Cerner PACS. AI results directly integrated into the radiology visualization and reporting workflow : PowerScribe One now integrates uniquely to the Nuance AI Marketplace through the Nuance PowerShare image-sharing network enabling radiologists to subscribe to an expanding library of third-party imaging AI models for faster and more accurate diagnosis, higher-quality reports, and reduction of repetitive tasks.

: PowerScribe One now integrates uniquely to the Nuance through the Nuance PowerShare image-sharing network enabling radiologists to subscribe to an expanding library of third-party imaging AI models for faster and more accurate diagnosis, higher-quality reports, and reduction of repetitive tasks. New structured data model supporting Common Data Elements (CDE ): PowerScribe One uses AI to support the use of structured report terminology and CDE, a joint program between the RSNA and the American College of Radiology (ACR). CDE provides a radiology-specific data set to address technology challenges in understanding and exchanging clinical content. Structured data and CDE improve report accuracy and consistency, expand data-sharing between EHR, PACS, and other systems, and drive performance improvement and follow-up monitoring programs. Structured data also supports the creation of consistent and reliable data for training and use of AI models.

): PowerScribe One uses AI to support the use of structured report terminology and CDE, a joint program between the RSNA and the American College of Radiology (ACR). CDE provides a radiology-specific data set to address technology challenges in understanding and exchanging clinical content. Structured data and CDE improve report accuracy and consistency, expand data-sharing between EHR, PACS, and other systems, and drive performance improvement and follow-up monitoring programs. Structured data also supports the creation of consistent and reliable data for training and use of AI models. A modern, simplified user experience : A “dark mode” suitable for long hours spent in radiology reading rooms is designed to reduce radiologist fatigue. It also provides an intelligent workspace that displays data and tools only when needed. Designed by and for radiologists, the new interface was created by world-leading UX experts after more than 18 months of intensive study of real-world workflow needs and preferences.

: A “dark mode” suitable for long hours spent in radiology reading rooms is designed to reduce radiologist fatigue. It also provides an intelligent workspace that displays data and tools only when needed. Designed by and for radiologists, the new interface was created by world-leading UX experts after more than 18 months of intensive study of real-world workflow needs and preferences. New administrator dashboards: Graphical dashboards enable real-time access to system and radiologist performance data to assess workloads, productivity, and the status of continuous improvement programs.

“PowerScribe One and the AI Marketplace are delivering on the promise to improve our reporting experience,” said Terry Matalon, MD, FSIR, FACR, Chairman of Radiology, Einstein Healthcare Network. “The structured data extraction, automation, AI integration, and embedded decision support are more efficiently managed, our reports are better, and our radiologists are happier. There’s less repetitive and error-prone data entry, our content is more consistent, and our referring physicians and patients benefit as a result.”

Said Karen Holzberger, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Nuance Healthcare’s Diagnostic Division, “Building on our long history of leading innovation in the imaging arena, PowerScribe One is transforming the reading experience for our radiology customers. PowerScribe One is a major advancement for radiologists that are ready to incorporate state-of-the-art cloud computing, AI-assisted reporting and decision support, and real-time data synchronization. The new design shows the importance of UX design by turning the radiologist’s desktop into an intuitive workflow hub unifying reporting, visualization, EHR access, and AI tools from the Nuance AI Marketplace.”

