GBT Seeks to Develop New Microchip Architectures Aimed at Expanding AI Market Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT”, or the “Company”), a company specializing in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies, including its GopherInsight™ wireless mesh network technology platform and its Avant! AI, for both mobile and fixed solutions, announced new microchip architectures aimed at expanding GBT’s AI go-to-market strategy.



The new architectures, now in development, are targeted to leverage world-class, on-chip AI technologies for the benefit of IC design houses.

GBT is focusing on advanced manufacturing processes for the creation of industry-leading electronic products. The Company plans to continue its IC scaling in order to achieve high silicon transistor density while keeping overall die size small.

The new architectures are various combinations of matrix, vector and scalar styles designed for AI GPU chips, which can be used in a wide variety of applications. The new concepts will be based on the Company's recent filed patent, which seeks to protect 3D multi-planner microchip technologies. The goal is to enable the design of 3D multi-planner processing components inside a chip.

GBT's GPUs are planned to allow designers to have “light speed” processing units, assembled directly on the chip die. This type of technology could potentially create a new generation of on-chip AI modules, memory, graphics accelerators and power regulators, all built-in on top of or beside each other. The Company is targeting achieving greater computational density using a modular approach, implementing advanced IC manufacturing processes of 14nm, 10nm and below.

"High-capacity, high-speed AI processing is crucial for next-generation computing and we are stepping forward to combine crucial modules within one chip" stated Danny Rittman, GBT’s CTO. "We create chips’ architecture hierarchy in order to enable high speed interconnectivity at the silicon die level. The world of computing has evolved dramatically over the past decade as we generate data faster than we can analyze it.”

“Another challenge is to secure the data while transferred between chips and devices. The AI supercomputing arena is constantly changing, and so are our strategies; our designs have been broadened to target a constant expanding AI market with increasing demand for ultra-fast computing power. We are seeking to apply new technologies and architectures across our engineering organization, bringing innovative initiatives to the integrated circuit world for the next generations to come. Whether it’s a powerful AI platform, fast graphics processing, communication applications including 5G, memories, or high capacity power regulators, it is GBT's goal to apply innovative architectures to enable ultra fast, secured, scalable microchip power."

About GBT Technologies Inc.

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) (http://gopherprotocol.com/) is a development-stage company which considers itself a native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile technology platforms. GBT has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that, when commercialized, will include smart microchips, mobile and security applications and protocols, and supporting cloud software. GBT’s system envisions the creation of a global mesh network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT envisions this system as a low-cost, secure, private mesh network between any enabled devices, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

https://www.avant-ai.net

About GBT Technologies, S.A.

GBT Technologies, S.A., a private Costa Rican corporation (GBT - http://gbttechnologies.com/ ) is a development-stage company in the business of the strategic management of BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) digital communications processing for enterprises and startups; distributed ledger technology development, AI development and fintech software development and applications.

https://aggregatorv2.genesisexchange.io (New Beta Version)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:

Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO

GBT Technologies Inc.

Media: press@gopherprotocol.com



