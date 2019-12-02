GE Healthcare confirms investment in CMR Surgical: GE Healthcare confirms investment in CMR Surgical

/EIN News/ --



CMR Surgical Limited

(“CMR” or the “Company”)

GE Healthcare confirms investment in CMR Surgical

Cambridge, UK, 2 December 2019 – CMR Surgical (“CMR”), the Company developing, manufacturing and marketing the next-generation surgical robotic system, Versius®, notes the disclosure by GE Healthcare of its minority participation in the recent $240 million Series C financing round.

GE Healthcare’s investment in CMR Surgical Ltd., further demonstrates its commitment to improve outcomes for healthcare providers and therapy innovators around the world. This investment underlines the vision of both companies to bring the benefits of minimal access surgery to more patients around the world which can lead to less trauma during procedures and faster recovery times.

Martin Frost, Chief Executive Officer of CMR Surgical, said: “We are delighted to have attracted investment from GE Healthcare, one of the world’s most respected healthcare companies, to bring advanced technologies to market in a way that has the potential to benefit surgeons and their patients.”

GE Healthcare shares CMR Surgical’s vision of making minimal access surgery available to all,” stated Gustavo Perez-Fernandez, President and Chief Executive Officer, Image Guided Therapies at GE Healthcare. “We see the Versius surgical robotic system being a key ‘guiding companion’ for surgeons as they pursue minimal access surgery. Along with GE Healthcare’s advanced, high-quality imaging, digital and artificial intelligence tools, we can bring minimal access surgery to more people. CMR Surgical and GE Healthcare both have the potential to transform the way surgeries are performed worldwide and this investment underlines the shared ambition to do so.”

GE Healthcare is currently present in operating rooms around the world, with the OEC portfolio of surgical imaging systems. The OEC systems provide real-time imaging to guide surgeons during procedures, enabling them to “see” inside a patient.

CMR Surgical recently announced its first commercial installations of the Versius® surgical robotic system. Versius® is a small, modular, and cost-effective robotic system designed to help surgeons and healthcare providers bring the benefits of minimal access surgery to patients around the world.

About CMR Surgical Limited

CMR Surgical is a British private limited company responsible for the development of the next-generation universal robotic system, Versius®, for minimal access surgery. The company received the European CE Mark in March 2019 for the Versius® Surgical Robotic System. Versius is an investigational device. It is not commercially available in the United States, nor is it cleared by the FDA.

The vision behind CMR Surgical is to make minimal access surgery universally accessible and affordable, transforming the existing market for surgical robotics while also addressing the six million people who still undergo open surgery each year.

Global annual revenues for robotic-assisted minimal access surgery are presently approximately $4 billion and are anticipated to reach $20 billion by 2025.

CMR Surgical, formed in 2014, has its headquarters in Cambridge, United Kingdom and is backed by an international shareholder base of specialist and generalist investors.

For further information, please visit www.cmrsurgical.com

The Versius® Surgical Robotic System

Versius® resets expectations of robotic surgery by providing a versatile system that is portable, transportable and affordable. This is made possible because of its elegant form factor, modular design and individually cart-mounted arms. Versius® is able to move between operating rooms and even hospitals/clinics and gives the surgical team excellent access to the patient at all times.

Biomimicking the human arm, Versius® allows surgeons the freedom of port placement, but with the benefits of small fully-wristed instruments. With 3D HD vision, easy-to adopt instrument control and a choice of ergonomic working positions, the new open surgeon console has the potential to reduce stress and fatigue and extend the careers of surgeons.

About GE Healthcare

GE Healthcare is the $19 billion healthcare business of GE (NYSE: GE). As a leading provider of medical imaging, monitoring, biomanufacturing, and cell and gene therapy technologies, GE Healthcare enables precision health in diagnostics, therapeutics and monitoring through intelligent devices, data analytics, applications and services. With over 100 years of experience in the healthcare industry and more than 50,000 employees globally, the company helps improve outcomes more efficiently for patients, healthcare providers, researchers and life sciences companies around the world. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and The Pulse for the latest news, or visit our website www.gehealthcare.com for more information.



