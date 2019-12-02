Global Heat Sticks Components and Construction Overview 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heat Sticks: Brief Components and Construction Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report includes a general product overview and defines the most popular heat stick (HS) brands offered by the major tobacco companies. Highlights proprietary construction approaches taken by manufacturers in HS technology offerings for specific Heat not Burn HnB) devices. Product construction images are provided. The report highlights primary brands made for China, Korea, Taiwan and US and European markets.

There are two primary types of tobacco HS - namely, long sticks and short sticks. Most of the alternative offerings are designed to roughly the same structure and have a similar diameter, but inner construction varies dramatically dependant on the design of the electronic heating vaporizer design used with each HS.

Glossary General Information Types Of Heated Sticks Leading Tobacco Sticks Brands Heated Sticks Construction Conclusions

British American Tobacco

China National Tobacco Corporation

Japan Tobacco International

KT&G Corporation

Philip Morris International

Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor Corporation

