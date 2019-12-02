Global $2.1+ Billion Container Security Market Outlook, 2019-2024
The "Container Security Market by Component (Container Security Platform and Services (Deployment & Integration, Training & Consulting, and Support & Maintenance)), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global container security market size to grow from USD 568 million in 2019 to USD 2,178 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.9% during the forecast period.
The report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the container security market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. The report segments the global container security market by component, deployment type, organization size, vertical, and region.
Major vendors in the global container security market include Aqua Security (Israel), Alert Logic (US), Anchore (US), Qualys (US), Docker (US), NeuVector (US), Aporeto, (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Red Hat (US), CloudPassage (US), Black Duck (US), Twistlock (US), Thales Group (France), Google (US), and Guardicore (Israel).
Market drivers and restraints
The global container security market is expected to have significant growth potential, due to the increasing vulnerabilities and cyberattacks, a large number of open-source vendors offering container platforms, increasing popularity of microservices, growing digital transformation across enterprises, and need to adhere to regulatory policies. However, limited security budget among Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) may limit the market growth.
SMEs to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
SMEs have gradually started adopting technological advancements, automating their business operations, and providing customer-centric services. They have realized that immediate response, quick business decisions, and customer satisfaction are the most important features needed to expand the business, generate more revenue, and ensure the desired outcome. The adoption of container security is expected to result in increased revenue, desired outcome, and improved business efficiency for SMEs.
APAC to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period
Asia Pacific (APAC) has the world's fastest-growing economies, and technology penetration in the region is high. The region covers some of the potential market countries, such as China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore. The affordability and ease of deployment of container services among enterprises are one of the driving factors for the adoption of container security in the region. APAC is expected to experience extensive growth opportunities in the next few years.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Container Security Market
4.2 Life Cycle Analysis, By Geography
4.3 Best Applications to Invest
4.4 Product Growth Matrix
4.5 Region-Wise Adoption
5 Container Security Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Challenges
5.3 Case Studies
5.4 Innovation Spotlight
6 Container Security Market Analysis, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Container Security Platform
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Professional Services
6.3.1.1 Deployment and Integration
6.3.1.2 Training and Consulting
6.3.1.3 Support and Maintenance
6.4 Managed Services
7 Container Security Market Analysis, By Feature
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Vulnerability Management
7.3 Runtime Protection
7.4 Compliance Management
7.5 Lifecycle Management
7.6 CI/CD Integrations
7.7 Access Control
8 Container Security Market Analysis, By Deployment Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 On-Premises
8.3 Cloud
9 Container Security Market Analysis, By Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 SMEs
9.3 Large Enterprises
10 Container Security Market Analysis, By Industry Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.3 Government and Defence
10.4 Retail
10.5 Healthcare
10.6 IT and Telecom
10.7 Manufacturing
10.8 Others (Media and Entertainment, Education, and Energy and Utilities)
11 Container Security Market Analysis, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.5 Middle-East and Africa
11.6 Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.2.1 Visionary Leaders
12.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators
12.2.3 Innovators
12.2.4 Emerging Companies
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations
12.3.2 New Product Launches/Product Upgradations
12.3.3 Business Expansions
12.3.4 Venture Funding
12.3.5 Business Expansions
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Alert Logic
13.3 Anchore
13.4 Aqua Security
13.5 Capsule8
13.6 NeuVector
13.7 Twistlock
13.8 Qualys Inc.
13.9 Trend Micro
13.10 Threat Stack Inc.
13.11 Docker
13.12 Red Hat
13.13 Thales Security
13.14 IBM
13.15 Google
