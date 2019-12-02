Global $2.1+ Billion Container Security Market Outlook, 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Container Security Market by Component (Container Security Platform and Services (Deployment & Integration, Training & Consulting, and Support & Maintenance)), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global container security market size to grow from USD 568 million in 2019 to USD 2,178 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.9% during the forecast period.

The report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the container security market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. The report segments the global container security market by component, deployment type, organization size, vertical, and region.

Major vendors in the global container security market include Aqua Security (Israel), Alert Logic (US), Anchore (US), Qualys (US), Docker (US), NeuVector (US), Aporeto, (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Red Hat (US), CloudPassage (US), Black Duck (US), Twistlock (US), Thales Group (France), Google (US), and Guardicore (Israel).

Market drivers and restraints



The global container security market is expected to have significant growth potential, due to the increasing vulnerabilities and cyberattacks, a large number of open-source vendors offering container platforms, increasing popularity of microservices, growing digital transformation across enterprises, and need to adhere to regulatory policies. However, limited security budget among Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) may limit the market growth.



SMEs to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



SMEs have gradually started adopting technological advancements, automating their business operations, and providing customer-centric services. They have realized that immediate response, quick business decisions, and customer satisfaction are the most important features needed to expand the business, generate more revenue, and ensure the desired outcome. The adoption of container security is expected to result in increased revenue, desired outcome, and improved business efficiency for SMEs.



APAC to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Asia Pacific (APAC) has the world's fastest-growing economies, and technology penetration in the region is high. The region covers some of the potential market countries, such as China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore. The affordability and ease of deployment of container services among enterprises are one of the driving factors for the adoption of container security in the region. APAC is expected to experience extensive growth opportunities in the next few years.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Container Security Market

4.2 Life Cycle Analysis, By Geography

4.3 Best Applications to Invest

4.4 Product Growth Matrix

4.5 Region-Wise Adoption



5 Container Security Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.3 Case Studies

5.4 Innovation Spotlight



6 Container Security Market Analysis, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Container Security Platform

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.1 Deployment and Integration

6.3.1.2 Training and Consulting

6.3.1.3 Support and Maintenance

6.4 Managed Services



7 Container Security Market Analysis, By Feature

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Vulnerability Management

7.3 Runtime Protection

7.4 Compliance Management

7.5 Lifecycle Management

7.6 CI/CD Integrations

7.7 Access Control



8 Container Security Market Analysis, By Deployment Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.3 Cloud



9 Container Security Market Analysis, By Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 SMEs

9.3 Large Enterprises



10 Container Security Market Analysis, By Industry Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.3 Government and Defence

10.4 Retail

10.5 Healthcare

10.6 IT and Telecom

10.7 Manufacturing

10.8 Others (Media and Entertainment, Education, and Energy and Utilities)



11 Container Security Market Analysis, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle-East and Africa

11.6 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.3 Innovators

12.2.4 Emerging Companies

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

12.3.2 New Product Launches/Product Upgradations

12.3.3 Business Expansions

12.3.4 Venture Funding

12.3.5 Business Expansions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Alert Logic

13.3 Anchore

13.4 Aqua Security

13.5 Capsule8

13.6 NeuVector

13.7 Twistlock

13.8 Qualys Inc.

13.9 Trend Micro

13.10 Threat Stack Inc.

13.11 Docker

13.12 Red Hat

13.13 Thales Security

13.14 IBM

13.15 Google



