FTI Consulting Expands Global Cybersecurity Practice with Two Senior Managing Director Appointments

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the continued expansion of its Cybersecurity practice with the appointment of two regional leaders in London and Seoul, South Korea.



Joshua Burch joins FTI Consulting in London as a Senior Managing Director and Head of Cybersecurity for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) region, and Kyung Kim joins in Seoul as a Senior Managing Director and Head of Cybersecurity for Asia Pacific. Mr. Burch and Mr. Kim bring more than 40 years of combined experience in law enforcement, risk management and national security and further solidify FTI Consulting’s ability to help clients address complex cybersecurity challenges wherever they operate globally.

The appointments of Mr. Burch and Mr. Kim continue the growth of the Cybersecurity practice at FTI Consulting in 2019, which includes the addition of Ronald Yearwood , a former FBI special agent, and Jordan Rae Kelly , former Director for Cyber Incident Response at the White House, as Senior Managing Directors, as well as industrial control systems expert Brian Stites as a Managing Director.

“FTI Cybersecurity has been engaged to address some of the largest and most complex cybersecurity incidents globally, and we are committed to investing in talent to help our clients wherever they may operate,” said Anthony J. Ferrante , Global Head of Cybersecurity at FTI Consulting. “Over the past few years, we have built a leading team of senior professionals, and Joshua and Kyung bring deep expertise and knowledge of cybercrime, intelligence and policy issues, which is a tremendous addition to our bench of talent. We welcome them to the team.”

Mr. Burch has more than 20 years of leadership experience as an international security, strategy and risk expert. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Burch worked for the British government, where he spent more than 15 years in a range of national security roles, focused on understanding and mitigating global strategic threats from nation-states, terrorists and malicious cyber actors.

“The opportunity to join a team that has shown tremendous progress over the past few years and has amassed top talent from both government and private industry was exciting,” Mr. Burch said. “Perhaps more important, FTI Consulting brings global investigations, damages estimation, regulatory management and communications teams that can provide clients with a holistic approach to cybersecurity, which is critical for organizations as they combat ever-increasing threats in cyberspace.”

Mr. Kim joins FTI Consulting from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), where he most recently served as the agency’s head at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul and managed the FBI’s overseas missions and strategic plans covering cyber intrusion, counterterrorism, counterintelligence and criminal matters. Prior to deploying to Seoul, Mr. Kim served as Supervisory Special Agent in the New York FBI Division, covering all organized crime-related matters. He also worked at the Central Intelligence Agency (“CIA”) covering East Asia matters between 2008 and 2009.

During the North Korea nuclear crisis, Mr. Kim provided strategic risk mitigation guidance to the private sector as well as U.S. government executives, including the White House, Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense, CIA Director, FBI Director, and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Kim said, “Cyber threats continue to evolve in sophistication and frequency every day, and companies require expert insight to stay ahead of the challenges those threats pose to their right to operate. I am excited to join the Cybersecurity practice at FTI Consulting to help clients safeguard their assets and build a safer future.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 4,700 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc. 555 12th Street NW Washington, DC 20004 +1.202.312.9100 Investor Contact: Mollie Hawkes +1.617.747.1791 mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com Media Contact: Matthew Bashalany +1.617.897.1545 matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.