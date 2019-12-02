By 2027, Dental Milling Machine Market is Growing with $ 3,203.1 Million with 9.2% of CAGR

The global dental milling machine market is anticipated to reach US$ 3,203.1 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,485.0 Mn in 2018.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAD/CAM dentistry is becoming increasingly popular among dental professionals. The reason for the rapidly growing CAD/CAM dentistry is the advantages offered by them. Some of the benefits provided by these systems include user-friendly operations, digital impressions, single-visit treatment, accelerated practice growth, improvement in patient safety, long-lasting restorations, and others. Most of CAD/CAM software gently guide the operator through the acquisition and milling process.

The CAD/CAM based milling machines also offer real-time troubleshooting, which reduces the remaking of dental fixtures as the system can notify inaccurate bit-offs. The restorations made by using CAD/CAM milling machines help to create a natural appearance as it uses ceramic block, which is not transparent but clear enough to permit light through it. The CAD/CAM technology is quickly being adopted in the dental industry as it allows dentists to improve their services and offer their patients a more comfortable experience. Thus, the advantages provided by CAD/CAM based milling machines in dentistry are likely to boost the global dental milling machine market.

New Intelligence Report on “Dental Milling Machine Market to 2027” is recently published by The Insight Partners. The report aims to provide leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004550

In recent years, dentistry has emerged as an increasingly popular type of medical tourism. This treatment involves traveling outside of the local healthcare ecosystem to receive services at a significantly lower cost. The treatment typically takes place at the end of a vacation to make the most of the travel expenses. The majority of dental tourism advertisements target Americans for treatment in Mexico or Costa Rico and Australians for treatment in Thailand or India. Dental Tourism is an increasingly growing segment of the medical tourism industry.

Driving factors such as rising prevalence of tooth loss, increasing adoption of cosmetic dentistry and advantages offered by CAD/CAM dentistry are expected to boost the market growth. However, limitations associated with CAD/CAM dental milling coupled with high capital costs of instruments is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The global dental milling machine market is segmented by product type, technology, product size, application, and end user. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into in lab milling machines and in office milling machines. The in lab milling machines segment held a largest share of the market in 2018. Moreover, the in-office milling machines segment is also anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, owing to feasibility and flexibility offered by these machines at cost-effective prices. Based on technology, the market has been segmented into CAD or CAM milling and copying milling machines. On the basis of product size, the market has been segmented into table-top/benchtop, and standalone. Based on application the market is segmented into crowns, dentures, bridges, veneers, and inlays or onlays. Based on end user the market is segmented into dental laboratories, dental clinics and research and academic institutes.

The dental milling machine market majorly consists of the players such as Dentsply Sirona, Amann Girrbach AG, DATRON AG, Zirkozahn AG, Roders GmbH, iMes-iCore GmbH, Institut Straumann AG, Renishaw Plc, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, and Planmeca Oy among others. Various companies are focusing on organic strategies such as product launch and product approvals. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were partnerships and acquisitions. For instance, since January 2019, ORCA Dental AI and Planmeca Oy have partnered together for the development of new technology.

Buy Complete Report with Facts and Figures at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004550



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.