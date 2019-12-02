ALTRIA GROUP 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Altria Group, Inc. - MO

/EIN News/ -- NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until December 2, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO), if they purchased the Company’s securities between December 20, 2018 and September 24, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.



What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Altria and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-mo/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by December 2, 2019 .

About the Lawsuit

On December 20, 2018, the Company announced a $12.8 billion investment in e-cigarette market-leader, JUUL Labs, Inc., equating to a 35% economic interest in JUUL. Following several weeks of increased public and regulatory scrutiny of e-vapor products, on September 25, 2019, Altria disclosed that discussions with Philip Morris over a $200 billion merger had ceased due to scrutiny of the vaping industry as well as the Company’s 35% stake in JUUL. On this news, the price of Altria’s shares declined, damaging investors.

The case is Klein v. Altria Group, Inc., et al, 19-cv-5579.

