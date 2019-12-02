SMILEDIRECTCLUB 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against SmileDirectClub, Inc. - SDC 

/EIN News/ -- NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until December 2, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SDC), if they purchased the Company’s shares issued in connection with its September 2019 Initial Public Offering (“IPO”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.



What You May Do

If you purchased shares of SmileDirectClub and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-sdc/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by December 2, 2019 .

About the Lawsuit

SmileDirectClub and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in its IPO Registration Statement and Prospectus, violating federal securities laws. On September 24, 2019, only weeks after its IPO, the dental aligner therapy company was sued in a class action lawsuit by a group of dentists, orthodontists and consumers alleging damages suffered from its fraudulent and misleading marketing practices regarding the effectiveness, comparable level of dental care, and return policies of its products, among other charges. On this news, the price of SmileDirectClub’s shares fell and continued to decline over the next two trading sessions on unusually heavy trading volume.

The subsequently-filed securities case is Andre v. SmileDirectClub, Inc., et al., 2:19-cv-12883.

