Animal Wellness Action Joins Priscilla Presley and Monty Roberts on Horse Radio Network’s 5th Annual Radiothon Today

SOLVANG, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the 5th annual Radiothon on the Horse Radio Network gives us an opportunity to talk about horses and Cyber Monday, all day!

Animal Wellness Action’s Executive Director Marty Irby will join Priscilla Presley and Monty Roberts in discussing their passion for the Tennessee Walking Horse, and efforts to pass the Prevent All Soring Tactics (PAST) Act on the 1pm eastern time hour of Horsemanship Radio during the 12 hour long Horse Radio Network Radiothon. The complete schedule is here.

“I’m honored to be a part of Horsemanship Radio’s holiday event, and applaud my longtime friends Priscilla Presley and Monty Roberts for their tireless work to protect our iconic American equines and the Tennessee Walking Horse breed,” said Marty Irby, executive director at Animal Wellness Action, and a past president of the Tennessee Walking Horse Breeders’ & Exhibitors’ Association. “I hope this event brings lots of holiday joy and enlightenment to horse lovers around the globe.”

The Holiday Radiothon is a widely celebrated horse media event during the holiday season, the best of its kind. 12 hours of unbelievable guests, fun and prizes! Call in Number on Dec. 2 is 435-272-1997. Live from 9am to 9pm Eastern. Theme: The funniest or sneakiest thing your horse ever did? Prizes: Over $10,000 in prizes will be given away.

Animal Wellness Action (Action) is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) organization with a mission of helping animals by promoting legal standards forbidding cruelty. We champion causes that alleviate the suffering of companion animals, farm animals, and wildlife. We advocate for policies to stop dogfighting and cockfighting and other forms of malicious cruelty and to confront factory farming and other systemic forms of animal exploitation. To prevent cruelty, we promote enacting good public policies and we work to enforce those policies. To enact good laws, we must elect good lawmakers, and that’s why we remind voters which candidates care about our issues and which ones don’t. We believe helping animals helps us all.

Monty Roberts first gained widespread fame with the release of his New York Times Best Selling book, The Man Who Listens To Horses; a chronicle of his life and development of his non-violent horse training methods called Join-Up®. Monty grew up on a working horse farm as a firsthand witness to traditional, often violent methods of horse training and breaking the spirit with an abusive hand. Rejecting that, he went on to win nine world's championships in the show ring. Today, Monty's goal is to share his message that "Violence is never the answer." Roberts has been encouraged by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II with the award of the Membership in The Royal Victorian Order, as well as becoming Patron of Join-Up International. Other honors received were the ASPCA "Founders" award and the MSPCA George T. Angell Humanitarian Award. Monty is credited with launching the first of its kind Equus Online University; an interactive online lesson site that is the definitive learning tool for violence-free training.

Join-Up philosophies can be seen at work with both humans and horses across the world, from farms to major corporations. To learn more about Monty Roberts or the many applications of his Join-Up training methods, visit www.montyroberts.com .



