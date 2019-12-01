GameStop Announces Cyber Monday Deals

Extends its Online Deal of the Day Promotion to Run Daily Throughout the Holidays to Offer Even More Savings

/EIN News/ -- GRAPEVINE, Texas, Dec. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today only, gamers, geeks and gifters can snag unbeatable online deals during GameStop’s Cyber Monday sale at GameStop.com, beginning at 11 p.m. CST on Sunday, Dec. 1 and ending at 2 a.m. CST on Tuesday, Dec. 3. Shoppers who missed out on Black Friday savings can still take advantage of GameStop’s online deals, plus several new offers on gaming headsets, video game titles, collectibles and more.



GameStop also announced today that it is extending its online Deal of the Day promotion from running twice per week, to now running every day throughout the holiday season. Beginning Cyber Monday and ending on Tuesday, Dec. 31, customers can visit www.gamestop.com/deals/deal-of-the-day to experience additional savings on a variety of popular items.

“If you missed out on our great Black Friday specials, you can still take advantage of more GameStop Cyber Monday bargains and Deal of the Day promotions throughout the holiday season,” stated Chris Homeister, chief merchandising officer for GameStop. “Please visit our digital door at GameStop.com to view all of our holiday promotions.”

Video Game Consoles:

Xbox One X: $349.99 ($150 savings)

Xbox One S (Star Wars bundle): $199.99 ($100 savings)

All PS4 Pro: $299.99 ($100 savings)

PS4 1TB Bundle with God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn and Last of Us: $199.99 ($100 savings)

Free $25 GameStop gift coupon with purchase of any new Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite (limit one per customer, online only)

Sega Genesis Mini: $49.99 ($30 savings, available online and in stores)

PC:

Up to 40% off Top PC Accessories (Sale Ends 12/7)

Video Games:

Sony PlayStation Hits: God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Last of Us and more great titles all at $9.99 each

NBA 2K20, Madden NFL 20, FIFA 20, Mortal Kombat 11, Ghost Recon Breakpoint: all at $28 each

Kingdom Hearts III: $19.99

World War Z: $19.99

Collectibles:

Fallout Nuka Helmet: $49.99

Mega Man Blaster: $39.99 ($40 savings)

Advent Calendars: $19.99 (Regular Price: $49.99 or Save $20)

Pokémon Triple Box: $29.99 ($30 savings or $60 value, GameStop Exclusive)

75% off GameStop Exclusive Monopoly, My Hero Acadamia, IT, Overwatch and Marvel 80

To view GameStop’s full lineup of Cyber Monday, please visit GameStop.com/deals/cyber-monday and receive free shipping on all orders over $35.

About GameStop

GameStop , the world’s largest video game retailer, offers the best selection of new and pre-owned video gaming consoles, accessories and video game titles, in both physical and digital formats. GameStop also offers fans a wide variety of POP! vinyl figures, collectibles, board games and more. Through GameStop’s unique buy-sell-trade program, gamers can trade in video game consoles, games, and accessories, as well as consumer electronics for cash or in-store credit. GameStop Gives, the retailer’s social responsibility arm, unites with its associates and guests in supporting charity by giving more than $20 million since 2015. The retailer operates thousands of locations around the world under the GameStop, EB Games, Micromania retail brands. Fans can find their local GameStop store using the company’s online store locator tool .

To get the latest news on video gaming and gear, follow GameStop on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube . GameStop, EB Games and Micromania are part of the GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), a global specialty retailer that makes the most popular technologies affordable and simple.

Contact:

Stephanie Squires

GameStop Public Relations

(817) 722-7076

StephanieSquires@GameStop.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.