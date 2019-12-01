Philips extends AI portfolio with launch of IntelliSpace AI Workflow Suite to seamlessly integrate applications across imaging workflows

/EIN News/ --

Comprehensive platform launching with an ecosystem of applications from partners including Aidoc, MaxQ AI, Quibim, Riverain Technologies and Zebra Medical

Chicago, U.S. and Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the launch of IntelliSpace AI Workflow Suite [1] to enable healthcare providers to seamlessly integrate AI applications into the imaging workflow. Part of Philips’ new enterprise imaging informatics solution, the comprehensive AI workflow platform provides a full suite of applications for integration and centralized workflow management of AI algorithms, delivering structured results wherever they’re needed across the healthcare enterprise. Partners at launch include Aidoc, MaxQ AI, Quibim [2], Riverain Technologies and Zebra Medical.

IntelliSpace AI Workflow Suite is being unveiled at the 2019 Radiological Society of North America Annual Meeting (RSNA) . Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC) in the Netherlands recently signed an agreement to be the first healthcare provider to install the platform.

A comprehensive solution that seamlessly integrates with existing workflows

Integrating into existing department and hospital infrastructure, the suite automatically orchestrates the routing of clinical data to the appropriate AI application within the healthcare provider’s ecosystem to allow data analysis without user interaction, and displays the results. The suite is designed to support Philips’ commitment to providing open, comprehensive solutions to healthcare providers’ AI imaging needs. Natively integrating with Philips’ diagnostic imaging and informatics solutions, IntelliSpace AI Workflow Suite can also be used alongside imaging solutions from other vendors. In addition, the suite is designed to support the training of site-specific AI applications based on local data.

Philips recognized for AI leadership

Philips was recently recognized by Frost & Sullivan as Company of the Year for Artificial Intelligence for Enhanced Radiology Interpretation, thanks to the company’s approach to imaging AI as a disruptive imaging informatics strategy. Recognized for AI combining with deep knowledge of the clinical and operational context in which it is used, Philips is embedding AI within imaging workflows across multiple touchpoints to better personalize the patient care pathway.

“AI is already supporting clinical decision-making and increasing efficiency in imaging departments,” said Calum Cunningham, General Manager Enterprise Diagnostic Informatics at Philips. “Philips is among the top three companies in the world in terms of AI-related patent applications in healthcare. With the IntelliSpace AI Workflow Suite we’re enabling healthcare providers to take a comprehensive, future-proof approach to integrating AI applications that maximizes their benefits while ensuring seamless integration into existing workflows.”

AI-enabled imaging applications and AI algorithms are playing an important role in achieving the ‘quadruple aim’ in healthcare: better health outcomes, lower cost of care, and an improved experience for patients and staff. As the number of applications and vendors increases, healthcare providers risk being overwhelmed by technical integration challenges as well as administrative overhead. By seamlessly integrating AI applications from Philips’ partners, the Philips IntelliSpace AI Workflow Suite enables healthcare providers to capitalize on the latest AI applications, increase diagnostic confidence and efficiency without adding complexity.

Philips IntelliSpace AI Workflow Suite is launching with applications including:

Aidoc : applications including intracranial hemorrhage, C-spine fractures, and pulmonary embolism

applications including intracranial hemorrhage, C-spine fractures, and pulmonary embolism MaxQ AI : applications including the company’s ACCIPIO® intracranial hemorrhage and stroke platform

applications including the company’s ACCIPIO® intracranial hemorrhage and stroke platform Quibim : applications including brain lesions detection, chest X-ray classifier, emphysema, liver fat and iron concentration, and brain atrophy analysis [2]

applications including brain lesions detection, chest X-ray classifier, emphysema, liver fat and iron concentration, and brain atrophy analysis [2] Riverain Technologies : applications including the company’s ClearRead bone suppression and ClearRead CT

applications including the company’s ClearRead bone suppression and ClearRead CT Zebra Medical : applications including intracranial hemorrhage and pneumothorax

Part of Philips’ next-generation enterprise imaging informatics solution

IntelliSpace AI Workflow Suite is part of Philips’ next-generation enterprise imaging informatics solution. The introduction follows several years of strategic investments in R&D, AI and complementary acquisitions, resulting in a suite of integrated products that deliver a comprehensive platform designed to connect clinical capabilities and optimize workflows around every step in the patient’s journey.

Philips is demonstrating its imaging solutions at the 2019 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting in booth #6730. In addition to its main presence (booth #6730), Philips will also have a strong presence in the AI Showcase hall (North Hall Level 1, booth #10109). For more information about Philips’ presence at RSNA, including its program of live talks on a range of topics including AI in radiology, visit www.philips.com/RSNA , and follow @PhilipsLiveFrom for #RSNA19 live updates.

[1] IntelliSpace AI Workflow Suite is not intended for diagnosis or treatment selection. Work in progress, not available for sale.

[2] Applications from Quibim are not 510(k) cleared and not available for sale in the USA.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2018 sales of EUR 18.1 billion and employs approximately 80,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter .

