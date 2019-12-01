South Jersey Skin Care & Laser Center Welcomes a Cosmetic Consultant

Licensed Medical Aesthetician Tara Avallone is stepping into a new role at the practice where she’s worked for more than a decade

MT. LAUREL, N.J., Dec. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Robin Levin and the South Jersey Skin Care & Laser Center team have welcomed a cosmetic consultant to the practice starting in November. While cosmetic and aesthetic consultations have previously cost $100 at the practice, they will be complimentary with the new consultant, Tara Avallone.



In fact, Tara is a licensed medical aesthetician who has worked with Dr. Levin at the practice for more than 10 years. Her longstanding relationship with the board-certified dermatologist in New Jersey , the rest of the team, and a large body of patients and clients ensures that she will be a familiar and trusted face for many women and men seeking her services.

Tara will provide consultations for a wide range of treatments and products, including in-house skin care lines, BOTOX® Cosmetic injections , dermal fillers, laser treatments, PDO thread lifts , and more.

Tara trained and certified as a medical assistant at Star Technical Institute after earning an associate of science degree at Gloucester County Community College. Her years of experience include hands-on work with surgeons and other medical professionals. She also underwent aesthetics and skin care training at Rizzieri School of Health and Wellness, where she earned her aesthetic license.

Among her many accomplishments, Tara is an Obagi Aesthetic Leadership Community member. As a part of this professional skin care group, she provides expertise and advice to people seeking her opinion and guidance in the medical and aesthetic fields.

“Tara has my full confidence as an aesthetician and as my new cosmetic consultant,” Dr. Levin said. “She has an incredible knowledge base that I know patients can truly benefit from. This is an exciting turn for South Jersey Skin Care & Laser Center, as we look to provide an even better experience for our patients—including those we haven’t met yet.”

For her part, Tara said she is excited about her expanded role at the practice and is eager to continue to build relationships with women and men from around South Jersey and beyond.

Schedule a consultation with Licensed Medical Aesthetician Tara Avallone at South Jersey Skin Care & Laser Center. Call 856-810-9888 to reach the practice, or send a message online via the website: sjskincare.com.



