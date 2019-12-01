Head of State calls on entrepreneurs to absorb agricultural production

Benguela, ANGOLA, December 1 - The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, on Saturday, in the centre-west Benguela Province, emphasised the necessity for the national industry to absorb the country’s agricultural production. ,

Speaking to the press, after unveiling the Carrinho Business Group’s industrial plant, João Lourenço said that the project, which is of private initiative, has the merit of focusing on the transformation of farming products into consumption goods.

“The aim is that we should start importing raw-material and not finished products for consumption”, he clarified.

He explained that he made the trip to Benguela with the specific aim of visiting the new industrial plant, whose example he wishes to see replicated in different parts of the country.

President João Lourenço arrived on Saturday morning in Benguela Province to unveil the Carrinho Industrial Plant, which is an investment amounted at about US $600 million.

The Head of State also seized the occasion to meet with prominent personalities of the Benguela Province.

