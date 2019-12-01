BEEP Payments continuing

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed T.D., today announced further payment to applicants under the 2019 Beef Environmental Efficiency Pilot (BEEP).

The Minister stated “I am pleased to announce that payments have commenced to applicants who have completed the weighing and submission of data in respect of their eligible animals. Beginning today, payments to the value of €13,239,560 are issuing to 13,290 farmers, giving a total of €15,306,280 being paid to 16,424 farmers participating in the Pilot. The data provided under this important initiative will help to improve the environmental and economic performance of our suckler herds.”

The Minister added “Payments under BDGP and BEAM will also commence in the coming weeks representing a total of €120M in support for our beef sector in 2019. I am very aware of how important this support is, not just for beef farmers and their families, but for the communities in which they live and the wider rural economy.”

ENDS

Date Released: 01 December 2019