Head of State inaugurates industrial plant

Benguela, ANGOLA, December 1 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, inaugurated last Saturday, in the centre-west Benguela Province, an industrial plant that is to produce monthly one thousand tonnes of the country’s “basic products parcel”.,

Resulting from an investment of around US $600 million, the industrial plant integrates 17 factories, whereby15 of them will focus on the production of foodstuffs.

The initiative is an investment of the Angolan private business group Carrinho.

The project aims to leverage the agribusiness sector with stimulus for the increase of the national production of corn, wheat, sugar cane, soya, beans, rice and meat.

This private sector initiative also aims to help reduce imports of finished products by up to 60 per cent.

More job opportunities in Benguela

At the moment, the industrial plant has provided 500 jobs, mainly filled by young people.

The executive director of the Leonor Carrinho Group, Samuel Candundo, revealed that the whole project will make available a total of 900 jobs, and the second phase of the project will take off soon.

He said it was a phase focused on refining vegetable oil, soap and meat processing, which has 400 vacancies.

The Carrinho company, formerly Leonor Carrinho & Filhos Lda, was founded 25 years ago, by the businesswoman Leonor Carrinho.

