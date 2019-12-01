Nakuru Rally to Beat Impala as Oilers, Bulls And Homeboyz Return to Winning Ways

Top Fry Nakuru once again overcame a massive first half deficit at the Nakuru Athletic Club, recovering from a 3-20 deficit at the interval to defeat visiting Resolution Impala Saracens 30-20 in Kenya Cup match day six action on Saturday 30 November 2019.

Over in Kakamega, Western Bulls built on a 13-0 lead at the interval to defeat rivals Kisumu 23-5 at The Bull Ring as Homeboyz returned to winning ways with a 32-22 victory over Blak Blad at the Kenyatta University. Menengai Oilers also ended a three match losing streak with a 27-3 victory over Nondescripts at the Moi Showground in Nakuru.

Media Contact: Rugby@APO-opa.org



