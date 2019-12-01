There were 29 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,889 in the last 365 days.

Nakuru Rally to Beat Impala as Oilers, Bulls And Homeboyz Return to Winning Ways

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Download logo

Top Fry Nakuru once again overcame a massive first half deficit at the Nakuru Athletic Club, recovering from a 3-20 deficit at the interval to defeat visiting Resolution Impala Saracens 30-20 in Kenya Cup match day six action on Saturday 30 November 2019.

Over in Kakamega, Western Bulls built on a 13-0 lead at the interval to defeat rivals Kisumu 23-5 at The Bull Ring as Homeboyz returned to winning ways with a 32-22 victory over Blak Blad at the Kenyatta University. Menengai Oilers also ended a three match losing streak with a 27-3 victory over Nondescripts at the Moi Showground in Nakuru.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).

Media Contact: Rugby@APO-opa.org

Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.