Expanding the Drug-Free World Campaign in Kansas City

Drug education training offered by the Church of Scientology Kansas City

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anyone wishing to take action on the drug problem affecting Kansas City is invited to attend a Drug-Free World training session at the Church of Scientology on Saturday, November 30, at 18th and Grand Blvd in Kansas City, Missouri. Those interested in attending should call the Church at (816) 753-6590 for times and directions.

The training was organized based on the success of last week’s drug prevention open house and seminar at the Church, which focused on The Truth About Drugs, the interactive program of Foundation for a Drug-Free World, a nonprofit public benefit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions and live drug-free.

“We held this open house to raise awareness about the need for action,” said Church Public Affairs Director Bennette Seaman.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), every dollar spent on effective school-based drug education and prevention programs could save $18. And that is not even factoring in the toll drugs take on the lives of abusers and their families.

The program last weekend featured a firefighter and former police officer who shared real-life stories about drug abuse. Those attending were engaged by the presentation and asked questions.

The Truth About Drugs program is one of the humanitarian initiatives the Church of Scientology supports.

“The program is set up to provide the facts because when people learn the truth about drugs, they can make their own self-determined decision to live drug-free,” said Seaman.

The Truth About Drugs materials and training on how to successfully use them is available at the Church of Scientology of Kansas City, at their new location, 1805 Grand Blvd, in Kansas City, Mo. Anyone wishing to learn more is invited to visit the Public Information Center in the Church lobby, which is open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Church of Scientology and Scientologists support Foundation for a Drug-Free World and make these materials available free of charge to anyone wishing to use them to handle the drug-abuse epidemic. After extensive social research, author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard called drugs “the single most destructive element present in our current culture.”

See examples of how the Truth About Drugs campaign is helping communities on the Scientology Network.

