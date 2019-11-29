Plus Products Reports Unaudited 2019 Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) (the “Company” or “PLUS”), a cannabis branded products company in the U.S., today released its unaudited financial and operational results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, expressed in U.S. dollars. These filings are available for review on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and with the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”).



Q3 Financial Highlights (amounts are approximate and are stated in U.S. Dollars, unless stated otherwise):

Net Revenues climbed to $3.5 million in Q3 2019, representing a 38% year-over-year growth compared to Q3 2018 net revenues of $2.6 million. Gross Revenues increased to $3.9 million, representing a 50% year-over-year growth compared to Q3 2018 of $2.6 million. Discounts & Promotional expenses in Q3 2019 of $0.4 million were driven primarily by carryover of one-time costs from the launch of the PLUS Mints in Q2 2019.



Gross profit was $0.4 million in Q3 2019, compared with $0.4 million in Q3 2018. Gross profit margin of 13% in Q3 2019 was down quarter-over-quarter from 20% in Q2 2019 due to start-up costs for the PLUS Hemp CBD launch and Nevada adult-use market launch, as well as the carryover promotional costs discussed above.



Spending on operating expenses was $9.9 million in Q3 2019, up from $2.1 million in Q3 2018 due to one-time start-up costs associated with the rebranding of the PLUS cannabis line, the nationwide launch of the PLUS hemp CBD line, Nevada adult-use market launch and other investments in building talent, market share, infrastructure and financial capacity to support its future growth. Of these expenses, $3.5 million were one-time costs.



The Company reported $22.3 million in cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2019. PLUS experienced planned cash out flows in Q3 which were significantly greater than ongoing structural spend due to the launch of Hemp CBD and Nevada adult-use operations, a significant portion of which were prepaid expenses with value expected to be realized over the next 4 quarters.



Net working capital was $29.1 million in Q3 2019 compared to $22.4 million in Q4 2018. Current liabilities as of September 30, 2019 were $3.0 million as compared to $2.2 million at December 31, 2018.



Shareholder equity reached $17.5 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $25.7 million at December 31, 2018 due to the $20.2 million net loss for the first nine months of 2019, offset partially by proceeds from warrant exercises and the impact of share-based compensation.

Q3 Operational Update:

Unveiled rebrand of PLUS cannabis infused edibles line following proprietary market structure research conducted by Henry J Rak Associates, with design work provided by Partners & Spade, known for their work with Warby Parker and Peloton.



Launched first California-wide marketing campaign with billboards and other out-of-home media across major cities.



Launched Hemp CBD product line nationwide through direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform at plusproducts.com.



Debuted a new product line, rolling out a second line of cannabis infused-gummies in California.

Post Period End:

Launched into the Nevada adult-use market following a successful commercialization of the partnership with Nevada licensed operator Taproot Holdings Inc. four months following a definitive agreement.



Appointed e-commerce senior executive, Jill Braff, to the Company’s Board of Directors, and Dr. Ari Mackler as the Company’s Chief Scientific Officer.

Management Commentary

“In the third quarter of 2019 we reported another period of revenue growth and invested heavily in building a strong platform for brand expansion moving forward,” said Jake Heimark, co-founder & Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “We successfully launched our 100% Hemp CBD line, now available for purchase in 43 states, and laid the foundation for our Nevada market entry, which materialized just days following the quarter end.

“While our topline growth was less robust than we had hoped entering the quarter, our team has done a great job battling tough market conditions in California, maintaining a significant 21% share of the gummies market1.

“Despite the uncertain conditions faced by management teams in the industry, both on the ground and in the capital markets, we have continued to invest in growth. Over the last few months we have launched an advertising campaign in California, launched a new product line, and entered two strategically important markets. Less than a month after entering the Nevada market, PLUS Uplift Sour Watermelon is a top 10 selling edible product2. Despite significant spend this quarter, we maintain a strong capital position with over $22 million USD on hand. We expect this represents enough cash to pursue our strategic plan for a full year without external funding.

“PLUS remains confident in our strategic positioning as a hyper-focused CPG brand built within the California edibles market. Today, California represents 38% of the global adult-use market and is expected to maintain a 27% share of that market through 20243. We have seen ingestibles continue to show the most defensible price premiums on shelves4 and they are growing as a percentage of the market5 as consumers learn that inhalable products are not the safest way to consume cannabis. For these reasons, it continues to be our belief that the branded products winner in cannabis will emerge from the California edibles markets. In California today, PLUS has the best-selling cannabis product across all categories and maintains a position as a leader within the state’s edibles market6.

“We are excited about our prospects for growth over the next year, with a multi-state expansion model that is already proving itself in the market, our direct-to-consumer and wholesale hemp CBD businesses gaining traction, and the expected growth of our home market here in California7.”

For further information, please refer to summary of unaudited financial information at the end of this press release as well as the Company’s unaudited financial statements along with the related MD&A (Management Discussion and Analysis) filed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and with the CSE.

About PLUS

PLUS is a hemp and cannabis food company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers’ lives. PLUS’s mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable – that begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA and has 80 employees.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes statements containing certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law (each, a “forward-looking statement”). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: expected realization of value from the launch of Hemp CBD and the Nevada operations, the sufficiency of cash on hand to pursue PLUS’s strategic plan; the emergence of the edibles market; future prospects of PLUS; future expansion of PLUS in other states; the success of the direct-to-customer and wholesale hemp CBD business; the market share of the California market and projections for the sales of products.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the success of the Company’s investments, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of the Company’s products, customer experience and retention, the continued development of adult-use sales channels, managements estimation of consumer demand in in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the availability of additional capital to complete capital projects and facilities improvements, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the ability of the Company to implement initiatives and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Measures:

Adjusted uncompressed weighted average shares outstanding and loss per share.

The Company has additionally determined the adjusted uncompressed weighted average shares outstanding and loss per share, basic and diluted. The Company believes these measures to be representative of loss and comprehensive loss on a per share basis; however, these performance measures have no standardized meaning. As such, there are likely to be differences in the method of computation when compared to similar measures presented by other issuers. Management believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, some investors use this information to evaluate the Company’s performance. Accordingly, they are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

PLUS PRODUCTS INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars - Unaudited)

As at September 30, As at December 31, 2019 2018 $ $ Assets Current Cash and cash equivalents 22,278,652 22,398,587 Trade receivables 3,510,541 1,379,066 Prepaids and deposits 3,629,541 172,128 Note receivable 400,000 - Inventory 2,263,138 630,337 32,081,872 24,580,118 Non-current Prepaids and deposits 1,064,983 586,354 Property and equipment 4,728,754 1,875,401 Intangible assets 88,596 741,863 Goodwill - 61,296 Total assets 37,964,205 27,845,032 Liabilities Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,283,696 2,009,412 Income taxes payable 447,934 155,714 Current portion of vehicle loans 27,509 - Current portion of lease liabilities 242,905 - 3,002,044 2,165,126 Non-current Vehicle loans 144,527 - Lease liabilities 909,478 - Convertible debentures 16,425,070 - Total liabilities 20,481,119 2,165,126 Shareholders' equity Share capital 41,687,416 34,065,191 Reserves 6,913,644 2,391,055 Deficit (31,117,974 ) (10,776,340 ) Total shareholders' equity 17,483,086 25,679,906 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 37,964,205 27,845,032





PLUS PRODUCTS INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars - Unaudited)

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 $ $ $ $ Revenue 3,531,465 2,561,866 10,353,270 5,012,201 Cost of sales 3,084,729 2,175,524 8,493,054 4,327,765 Gross margin 446,736 386,342 1,860,216 684,436 Operating expenses Advertising and promotion 3,910,055 47,814 4,620,615 113,737 Depreciation and amortization 13,694 292 14,772 876 Consulting fees 331,753 163,101 1,411,113 173,101 General and administrative 509,261 257,383 1,537,888 444,965 Meals and travel expenses 337,446 146,624 753,756 233,880 Professional fees 933,869 646,641 2,554,863 1,253,769 Regulatory fees 15,739 6,608 21,774 11,461 Research and development 538,512 - 675,531 - Salaries and benefits 1,935,043 533,150 4,788,153 1,117,548 Share-based compensation 1,382,390 255,750 2,559,189 1,017,907 Loss from operations (9,461,026 ) (1,671,021 ) (17,077,438 ) (3,682,808 ) Other (income) expense Interest and other income (30,662 ) (234 ) (104,849 ) (234 ) Accretion expense 433,240 - 1,005,047 - Interest expense 422,864 6,878 1,014,293 33,219 Gain on foreign exchange (73,534 ) - (140,373 ) - Impairment of intangible assets and goodwill 803,159 - 803,159 - Loss before income taxes (11,016,093 ) (1,677,665 ) (19,654,715 ) (3,715,793 ) Income tax expense 384,400 118,472 565,695 205,079 Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (11,400,493 ) (1,796,137 ) (20,220,410 ) (3,920,872 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 32,979,665 14,684,696 29,554,811 11,526,401 Loss per share: Basic and diluted (0.35 ) (0.12 ) (0.68 ) (0.34 )



