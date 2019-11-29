Angolan Head of State leaves for Benguela

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 29 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, travels to coastal Benguela province on Saturday to open a private enterprise called ?Trolley Industry?, linked to food production.,

João Lourenço will cut the ribbon that will symbolize the start of the operation, in a protocol moment that is scheduled for the late morning, a continuous act, will be unveiled the sign that will keep the record of the inauguration of the new industry.

“Trolley Industry” is a venture with several production lines of pasta and cooking oil, cookies, crackers, among others.

Before his return to Luanda, the Head of State will have lunch with representative figures from Benguela, as is usually the case in his travel programs to the different provinces of the country.

Still in Luanda, shortly before leaving for Benguela, the President of the Republic will start the national campaign “Join us and plant a tree” in Luanda's New Marginal.

