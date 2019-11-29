Ideal Power to Present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event on December 11, 2019

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bi-directional power switches, has been invited to present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Eve nt being held on December 10-12, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.



Ideal Power Chairman, CEO Lon Bell and B-TRAN™ Chief Commercial Officer Dan Brdar will host one-on-one meetings held throughout the day on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. The Ideal Power management team is scheduled to present as follows:

12th Annual LD Micro Main Event

Date: Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Presentation Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific time

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Track 3 (11461 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles)

Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro17/ipwr/

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Ideal Power management, please log-in via the link provided in your invitation or contact your LD Micro representative. You may also email your request to IPWR@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bi-directional power switches, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for industrial, alternative energy, military and automotive applications. The company is focused on its patented Bi-directional, Bi-polar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN™ is a unique double-sided bi-directional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN™ modules will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com .

About the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi), which covers stocks in North America with market capitalizations between $50M-$300M to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. The index is market cap weighted and is comprised of 996 stocks in the U.S. and Canada. It is a non-registered investment advisor. For more details, please click here .

Ideal Power Investor Relations Contact:

MZ North America

Chris Tyson

949-491-8235

IPWR@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us



