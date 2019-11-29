Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada and goeasy celebrate 50th easybites Kitchen on their Way to Renovating 100 across all Boys and Girls Clubs by 2024

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Boys and Girls Club of Kingston & Area, which supports over 7,300 local youth and children, will unveil their newly renovated easybites kitchen along with Club and community members, local government officials, and local Executive Chef Clark Day. This latest kitchen renovation marks the 50th kitchen milestone as part of a 10-year commitment by goeasy to build 100 kitchens in Clubs across Canada by 2024.

Through the easybites kitchen renovation, the Kingston Club’s West End Hub kitchen has been transformed into a fully-functional nutritional and culinary education centre for children and youth. The newly refurbished kitchen, which includes new appliances generously donated from Whirlpool, will make it much easier for the Club to continue providing up to 200 snacks and meals every day throughout the school year and the summer months.



“We’re thrilled to be celebrating the 50th kitchen renovation in Kingston with Club staff, children, youth, the community, and the goeasy team,” said Owen Charters, President & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada. “This is all made possible thanks to the strength of the goeasy partnership and their commitment of investing over $2.5 million in the easybites program. The kitchen is the heart of our Clubs, and providing each Club across the country with newly renovated kitchens will ensure that all Club members have even more access to healthy, nutritious food and essential kitchen skills. This project is just one example of how goeasy is helping our communities in a meaningful way and we couldn’t be more grateful.”

"Today’s celebration with our partners at Boys and Girls Club of Kingston & Area is an exciting day for us as we reach the halfway mark in our commitment to improving the lives of all the children and families that rely on their local Clubs,” said Jason Mullins, President & CEO, goeasy Ltd. “In 2014, we set out on a mission to make a meaningful difference in the communities where we live and work. We thought, what better way to contribute than to ensure that Clubs across Canada have access to beautiful, fully functioning kitchens so children, youth and the community can gather to feed their hearts, minds and bodies today and in the future. To know that we’ve played a key makes us all feel very proud.”

The easybites kitchens project continues in 2020 with plans to build or renovate 12 new kitchens in Boys and Girls Clubs across Canada.

About goeasy Ltd.

goeasy Ltd., a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome and easyfinancial divisions. With a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured installment loans, goeasy aspires to help put Canadians on a path to a better financial future, as they rebuild their credit and graduate to prime lending. Customers can transact seamlessly with easyhome and easyfinancial through an omni-channel model that includes online and mobile, as well as over 400 leasing and lending locations across Canada supported by more than 1,900 employees.

Throughout the company’s history, it has served over 1 million Canadians and originated over $3.6 billion in loans, with one in three customers graduating to prime credit and 60% increasing their credit score within 12 months of borrowing.

goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards including Waterstone Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Glassdoor Top CEO Award, Achievers Top 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America, the Digital Finance Institute’s Canada’s Top 50 FinTech Companies, ranking on the TSX30 and placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. The company and its employees believe strongly in giving back to the communities in which it operates and has raised over $2.7 million to support its long-standing partnerships with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada and Habitat for Humanity.

goeasy Ltd.’s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY” and goeasy’s convertible debentures are traded on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY-DB”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s. Visit www.goeasy.com .

About Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada

Community-based services. Positive relationships. Life-changing programs. As Canada’s largest child- and youth-serving organization, Boys and Girls Clubs provide vital programs and services to over 200,000 young people in 700 communities across Canada. During critical out-of-school hours, our Clubs help young people discover who they are, what they can do, and how they can get there. Our trained staff and volunteers give them the tools to realize positive outcomes in self-expression, academics, healthy living, physical activity, mental health, leadership, and more. Since 1900, Boys and Girls Clubs have opened their doors to children, youth, and families in small and large cities, and rural and Indigenous communities. If a young person needs it, our Clubs provide it. Learn more at bgccan.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @BGCCAN.



