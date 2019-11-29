USA Telecoms & ICT Business Survey 2019: Covers Fixed & Mobile Services, Cloud, Security, IoT, and Key Implications for Operators

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Survey 2019: USA Country Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mobile market is highly competitive, and all operators have strengths; AT&T and Verizon have a clear lead over competitors in the fixed market.

For this report, analysts interviewed over 450 businesses in the USA about their usage and their providers of telecoms and ICT services, and their satisfaction with these services.

This report provides the key findings relating to the USA and analyses how it compares to other countries. It covers fixed and mobile services, cloud, security, IoT and the key implications for operators.

Report Scope



Net Promoter Scores for fixed and mobile operators

Data on satisfaction levels for the various service aspects for each of the major fixed and mobile operators

Data on cloud penetration and growth

Analysis on the state of cyber security

Analysis on the potential for operators to enter the ICT market

Data on the state of IoT deployment and development

Data on routes to market for fixed, mobile and IoT services

Discussion on the key implications for operators

