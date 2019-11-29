Youth-HIV activist, Shamin Mohamed Jr., celebrates 15 years of LetsStopAIDS on World AIDS Day

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian HIV-activist Shamin Mohamed Jr. founded LetsStopAIDS at 15 years old, a youth-driven HIV charity celebrating its 15th Anniversary on World AIDS Day.



LetsStopAIDS is hosting a Trojan-sponsored Condom Packaging Party, in partnership with RBC Royal Bank at its Toronto office (122 John St, 3rd Floor) on Friday, November 29th from 1PM-8PM.

“I have never accepted ‘no’ for an answer. When I told my high school principal 15 years ago about my plans to found LetsStopAIDS, she just laughed. Well, that lit a fire, and the fire is still burning,” said Shamin Mohamed Jr., LetsStopAIDS has since inspired youth to take action within their communities and has evolved into global charity that receives over $500,000 in pro bono services, and runs with 400 volunteers.

‘Communities Make the Difference’ is UNAIDS World AIDS Day theme, which is at the heart of LetsStopAIDS’ successes. LetsStopAIDS collaborates with young people, helping them gain meaningful experiences that facilitates development into community leaders.

“We need to keep young people at the centre and leave no one behind. We need to be open to meet young people at their level, and keep youth involved at every stage,” said Shamin Mohamed Jr., President of LetsStopAIDS.

“LetsStopAIDS’ upcoming innovative programme, LiveLifeLoving, will be an online website that will provide youth access to easy-to-understand, engaging, and non-traditional knowledge and resources (such as video gaming) related to all aspects of HIV. We are creating a safe space where youth can access from anywhere,” said Tatiana Goulart, LiveLifeLoving manager based in Brazil.

On #WorldAIDSDay, December 1st, the LetsStopAIDS team will visit communities across Toronto, to share information and raise awareness about this growing public health issue.

About LetsStopAIDS

LetsStopAIDS is a youth-HIV glocal charity focusing on HIV prevention. In 2004, 15-year old Shamin Mohamed Jr. and a few high school students started LetsStopAIDS. LetsStopAIDS has since grown to 400 volunteers in 10+ countries, providing meaningful virtual/in-person opportunities that motivate leaders to share knowledge, resources and support to youth living with or affected by HIV.

