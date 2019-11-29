Ag Climatise Press Release

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, T.D., today reminded the farming and wider public about the ongoing public consultation in relation to a National Climate & Air Roadmap for the Agriculture Sector to 2030 and Beyond- termed Ag-Climatise.

The Minister stated, “Since the consultation opened last week, my Department has already received numerous worthwhile responses”. The Minister added that he wanted to hear from more farmers “Nobody is more familiar with the climate challenges our industry faces than the farmers of this country. I encourage more of them to get involved in this consultation process which will shape Irish agriculture over the next decade. We need to hear their views. It is critical that we face this challenge together and chart a credible roadmap for the industry”.

The structure of the roadmap is composed of three elements:

Implementing Changes Now: Examples of proposed actions include: adoption of low emission slurry spreading equipment and changes in fertiliser type; Acting in Partnership: To be successful, all stakeholders, from farm to fork, will have to contribute in a spirit of partnership, bearing in mind a just transition for all sectors our industry.

Preparing for the Future: using best available science to inform policy development and to help stakeholders make strategic choices for the future. The Ag Climatise roadmap (Hyperlink) which sets the scene and poses a number of questions.

While the initial focus will be on implementing changes now, for example, in relation to issues such as nutrient management on every farm in Ireland, the Minister was keen to highlight some of the emerging opportunities for Irish agriculture in the medium term. He highlighted the ongoing work within the European Innovation Partnership called Biorefinery Glas by stating, “The whole bioeconomy will offer exciting opportunities for Irish farmers. We are seeing fresh grass being converted into a range of valuable bio-materials. Grass is no longer just a valuable animal feed for livestock, we can maximise its value to the primary producer by extracting many useful products and still be left with a nutritious cattle feed fibre at the end of the process.”

The objective of Ag Climatise is clear, it takes national targets and translates them into a draft sectoral plan for our sector. The Minister was keen to stress that all sections of Irish society are being asked to contribute. The Minister concluded “I want farmers to understand, and this is a very important point, that all sections of society are being asked to contribute in this transition towards a low carbon society. Some sectors have been asked to reduce emissions by in excess of 50% over the next decade”.

The consultation will end on Friday 10th January 2020.

The consultation is composed of two elements, as follows:

An online survey to facilitate a response to the questions. Ag-Climatise Survey. The survey will take about 35 minutes to complete.

Written comments are also welcome by email to Agclimatise@agriculture.gov.ie and also by post to:

Climate & Air Roadmap Consultation

Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine,

Climate Change & Bioenergy Policy Division

Grattan Business Centre,

Dublin road,

Portlaoise,

Co. Laois

Ireland

R32 K857

The All of Government Climate Action Plan can be found here

Date Released: 29 November 2019